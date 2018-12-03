Jean Faucett/Shutterstock

The world changed on December 18, 1997. On that cold winter’s night, families near and far gathered ’round the warm glow of their television sets to watch the holiday episode of Seinfeld. In one fateful scene, the cantankerous Frank Costanza (Jerry Stiller) tells Kramer (Michael Richards) how the Costanza family celebrates the season:

Frank: Many Christmases ago, I went to buy a doll for my son. I reached for the last one they had, but so did another man. As I rained blows upon him, I realized there had to be another way.

Kramer: What happened to the doll?

Frank: It was destroyed. But out of that a new holiday was born… a Festivus for the rest of us!

Kramer: That must’ve been some kind of doll.

Frank: She was.

Festivus, explained Frank, does not revolve around materialism, but around something much more profound: Familial disappointment and feats of strength (both of which were featured prominently in the episode).