Happiness sounds like really good music via jcpenney.com Science has proven that Science has proven that music makes us happy , so why not give the gift of happiness, er, music. The Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Portable Turntable is exactly what it sounds like, but comes in a super cool travel case that is available in a variety of colors from simple and subdued to bright, DJ-worthy bubblegum pink. Did we mention it's Wi-Fi-ready, too? Get the party started with this perfect dance floor playlist

To match the most effervescent personality on your list via jcpenney.com Nothing says "I love your bubbly personality" quite like the gift of a home soda maker. The Nothing says "I love your bubbly personality" quite like the gift of a home soda maker. The SodaStream Source Soda Maker is small enough to fit on just about any kitchen counter, and it easily carbonates everything from water to wine, juice to tea, and everything in between. (Heck, you can even carbonate pickle juice for super trendy cocktails). But sure, you can make regular sodas too.

Put a bow on her head because she's your gift via jcpenney.com If you're looking for a seriously trendy present for the little girl in your life, these If you're looking for a seriously trendy present for the little girl in your life, these JOJO Siwa Fashion Headphones are sure to please as one of the quirkiest-yet-most-useful gift ideas out there. She can plug into her learning apps, school work, or just about anything else in total style.

Something warm via jcpenney.com Just about everyone can use a warm hat for the cold winter months, and this Just about everyone can use a warm hat for the cold winter months, and this Keds Beanie features the latest fashion craze—pom poms. It also comes in a variety of seasonally appropriate colors so every coat can be matched with ease. (And forget what you've heard: Hats really are important for preventing cold and flu .)

Can you even wrap your head around this? via jcpenney.com Every home chef is obsessing over spiralized veggies lately, especially those cooking for family members with specific dietary needs like low-carb, low-glycemic index, vegan, and Every home chef is obsessing over spiralized veggies lately, especially those cooking for family members with specific dietary needs like low-carb, low-glycemic index, vegan, and Paleo diet-friendly . The Bella Spiral Slicer turns mundane fruits and veggies into gorgeous, Instagram-ready ribbons that are ready to be eaten raw, cooked, doused in sauces, or just about any other way.

This is what joy smells like to him via jcpenney.com If he's into luxurious scents, consider this If he's into luxurious scents, consider this Prada Luna Rossa Sport Gift Set his version of aromatherapy. He'll enjoy the notes of ginger essential oils , tonka beans, and lavender as he floats through the holiday season.

For the french fry fanatic via jcpenney.com What's more exciting than a hot plate of french fries? Not having to leave home to get them, which is exactly why the What's more exciting than a hot plate of french fries? Not having to leave home to get them, which is exactly why the T-Fal Easy Pro Deep Fryer is a guaranteed win. Plus, these favorite state fair foods will be available in your kitchen 24/7.

Add some Luke to his life via jcpenney.com Star Wars -themed gifts are perennial favorites, which is exactly why the -themed gifts are perennial favorites, which is exactly why the Uncle Milton Star Wars Science–Death Star Electronics Lab is one of the coolest gift ideas this holiday season. Kids will connect real electric circuits and experiment with lasers, keeping the desire to learn as bright as the desire to receive gifts this holiday season.

Something for the hostess with the most-est via jcpenney.com Plush towels are the ideal gift for your holiday meal hosts this year because they're always needed, genuinely appreciated, and if you're lucky, you might even get to use them. This Plush towels are the ideal gift for your holiday meal hosts this year because they're always needed, genuinely appreciated, and if you're lucky, you might even get to use them. This Liz Claiborne Superb Microcotton 6-Piece Towel Set is enough to fluff up their linen closet and make you look like a superhero of practical gifts. This is how often you should be washing towels , by the way.

The toddler in your life will cry with happiness over this via jcpenney.com Almost every toddler out there will drool like a real-life puppy over Paw Patrol-themed gifts, making this Almost every toddler out there will drool like a real-life puppy over Paw Patrol-themed gifts, making this Delta Children's Products Paw Patrol Double-Sided Activity Easel a guaranteed home run for the little ones in your life. (And if you have a real pup, you'll definitely appreciate these dog cartoons .)

Score one for the sports fan via jcpenney.com This This Coleman Cooler Quad Chair is the ultimate gift for sports and outdoors enthusiasts. They can easily tote it to sporting events, fishing trips, or use it to read a great book in the park. Check out these good books you can read in a day

For overwhelmed new parents via jcpenney.com You can save new parents the agony of finding the perfect car seat because the You can save new parents the agony of finding the perfect car seat because the Graco 4Ever Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat is the seat that baby will be able to use comfortably from birth to age 10, and each stage follows our super important car seat rules for every age and stage. It transforms from a rear-facing car seat for babies as little as four pounds all the way to a forward-facing seat for more mature grade school age students up to 120 pounds. Pretty impressive, right?

For the always cold person in your life via jcpenney.com We all have someone in our lives who's constantly asking to turn up the heat or turn off the A/C, and that's exactly who should receive this modern We all have someone in our lives who's constantly asking to turn up the heat or turn off the A/C, and that's exactly who should receive this modern Lasko Bladeless Heater with Remote Control . It's also great for office spaces, Dad's garage workshop, and chilly sunrooms on particularly cold days.

The natural beauty in your life will love this via jcpenney.com The The Farmacy Skin Savior Kit is a great holiday gift item for the skin-care pro in your world. These are the skin-care rules dermatologists follow themselves.

If she can put down the Youtube for a minute... via jcpenney.com Your tween or teen doesn't need to stare blankly at a screen watching hours of other little kids making their own little lip balms—the Your tween or teen doesn't need to stare blankly at a screen watching hours of other little kids making their own little lip balms—the Num Noms Lip Gloss Truck is a thousand times more adorable than any video. It's hands-on, and it gives her all the lip balms she could ever want IRL (that's "in real life" if you're not down with social media slang ).

For the fitness buff via jcpenney.com The The Rbx Unisex Black Strap Watch is great for the walker, runner, or want-to-be-fitter person on your list. Sure, it tells time, but it's also a sensitive pedometer, features Bluetooth connectivity, and sleek styling. It's a great gift for anyone trying to use walking for weight loss

For the sandwich lover via jcpenney.com Did you know that the best panini-style sandwiches actually come out of George Foreman grills, and Did you know that the best panini-style sandwiches actually come out of George Foreman grills, and they're actually healthier ? We don't have a scientific study to back that up, but you'll have to believe our anecdotal evidence and give it a try for yourself on the George Foreman Evolve Grilling System . The removable plates are wipe-able and dishwasher safe, making cleanup a cinch.

Stocking stuffers for curly girls via jcpenney.com Curly girls will tell you they swear by hair oils to keep their tresses frizz-free and healthy, which is why Curly girls will tell you they swear by hair oils to keep their tresses frizz-free and healthy, which is why Keune Care Satin Oil Treatment will be the best stocking stuffer ever. And these curly hair styling tips could just change her life

A spot of tea for your proper friend via jcpenney.com The The Krups Personal Tea Kettle is easy to use, easy to store, and makes the best healthy teas available quickly. Just think of all the health benefits of green tea and other varieties they'll be able to take advantage of!

For the budding architect via jcpenney.com The The Little Tikes Building Blocks help teach colors, sorting, and matching to the youngest minds, while encouraging real design skills for kindergartners and older builders.

Something warm to sip for the on-the-go worker bee via jcpenney.com Whether the people on your list are making their own coffee before work each day or bringing Whether the people on your list are making their own coffee before work each day or bringing secret-recipe hot chocolate to the big game, the Stanley Classic 16 Ounce Hammertone One Hand Vacuum Mug is a great gift idea for the on-the-go-type who loves a toasty beverage.

If they build it, you will come via jcpenney.com ...to the conclusion that the ...to the conclusion that the Black & Decker 20-Volt MAX Lithium Drill and Project Kit was the best gift ever. Imagine all the handiwork that'll get done in the family after you gift this handyman's dream? Priceless.

Just add food Via Jcpenney.com Nothing will excite the foodie in your life more than a brand-new set of nonstick cookware, and the Nothing will excite the foodie in your life more than a brand-new set of nonstick cookware, and the Calphalon Classic 10-Piece Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set will be enough to keep them cooking all the good stuff for months to come. We suggest throwing in our list of 35 absolutely essential recipes

Sparkles never hurt via jcpenney.com A tube of A tube of Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Liner is holiday time-perfect and lots of sparkly fun for the makeup lover in your life.

For the glam girl via jcpenney.com Does she love a dose of daily glam? Good, because the Does she love a dose of daily glam? Good, because the Giorgio Armani Beauty Si Eau De Parfum Beauty Gift Set is just that. It includes Sí, an ultra-feminine fragrance with notes of airy florals and black currant, plus the brand's iconic Lip Maestro stain for lasting lip color.

For the tiny apartment dweller via jcpenney.com There's no space for giant, bulky appliances, so something that'll help free up real estate will be a welcome gift to the apartment dweller on your list. The There's no space for giant, bulky appliances, so something that'll help free up real estate will be a welcome gift to the apartment dweller on your list. The Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner takes up barely any room in a closet, and that's the gift that will keep on giving. Plus, it's a totally affordable item that'll make a big impact.

The skin-care aficionado in your life needs this set via jcpenney.com Go for the Go for the Korres Wild Rose Vitamin C Petal Peel kit. Vitamin C is great for a variety of skin types, and can even help improve acne scars

Cozy blankets for cold days via jcpenney.com Is there anything better than snuggling up to a warm blanket? Only one thing—snuggling up to a warm blanket that's also beautiful and on trend. The Is there anything better than snuggling up to a warm blanket? Only one thing—snuggling up to a warm blanket that's also beautiful and on trend. The Royal Velvet Ultimate Plush Blanket looks great as a throw, on a bed, or wrapped around a loved one as a cuddle cape.

A dose of vintage fun via jcpenney.com This This hand-held Pacman game is the affordable JCPenney answer to nostalgia, and your way of introducing new generations to the classics. And lucky for your giftee, there are surprising health benefits to playing video games

For the one with the rainbow hair via jcpenney.com The The rainbow unicorn trend really took off this year, and even made its way to hair. Give a Klorane Color-Intense Ritual Kit to the one dye-ing to follow all the latest hair trends.

An easier way to feel safe via jcpenney.com The The Ring Video Doorbell 2 gives homeowners a peek at who is on the other side of their door without opening, peering through a window, or tip-toeing around. You can access footage directly from your phone, so you'll quickly know if it's worth getting off the sofa.

Adorable drinkware that won't get lost via jcpenney.com Just about every kid brings their own drinking cup or water bottle to school now, but in a sea of plain blue, red, white, pink, and grey cups, the Just about every kid brings their own drinking cup or water bottle to school now, but in a sea of plain blue, red, white, pink, and grey cups, the Tervis 16 Ounce Goldfish Insulated Tumbler really stands out. It keeps cold drinks cold, and hot drinks hot—and it's just really cute.

Truly luxurious facial oil via jcpenney.com Facial oils are still one of the biggest trends in the beauty world, thanks to their super-hydrating properties and absorbability. Facial oils are still one of the biggest trends in the beauty world, thanks to their super-hydrating properties and absorbability. Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil is sure to please those with dry, dull, or aging skin.

An exciting look from above via jcpenney.com You'll be the favorite family member this year if you give a You'll be the favorite family member this year if you give a Swift Stream Z-9 Camera Drone . It easily captures video of just about anything from above while being super fun to operate.

Classic white kicks via jcpenney.com These These Keds Kickstart Leather Sneakers go with just about everything and are timeless.

Games galore via jcpenney.com An An Xbox One S 500GB Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Console Bundle will be a guaranteed smash hit with the gamer in your life. Everything is right about the combination of Xbox and Hot Wheels.

Easy, effortless meals via jcpenney.com Every home needs a Every home needs a Crock-Pot Slow Cooker because nobody has time to toil for hours in the kitchen. Slow cookers make mouthwatering meals in the time it takes for you to load the ingredients, set the temperature, and run all your errands for the day or go to work. It's a perfect gift for a busy parent, professional, or student. Oh, and if you've never tried slow cooker lasagna , you need to.

Classic trucks create forever memories via jcpenney.com The same trucks and tractors you played with as a kid are available in fresh, modern forms now. Giving your little one a The same trucks and tractors you played with as a kid are available in fresh, modern forms now. Giving your little one a Tonka Classic Steel Front Tractor is an exciting throwback you can both be happy about.

Beautiful scented candles via jcpenney.com These These Mixit Scented Jar Candles look a lot more expensive than they actually are, and offer all the wonderful benefits of aromatherapy

A hotel-worthy robe via jcpenney.com If the person on your list can't always hit up a hotel vacation, bring the hotel spa feeling to their home with a If the person on your list can't always hit up a hotel vacation, bring the hotel spa feeling to their home with a Stafford Waffle Robe

The warmest house moccasins via jcpenney.com There simply can't be complaints of cold feet with a plush pair of There simply can't be complaints of cold feet with a plush pair of Rockport Suede Moccasins . They'll stand up to lounging around on the chilliest winter nights.

Lariat-style jewelry via jcpenney.com This This statement necklace goes with just about everything but looks different from typical necklaces in so many ways. She'll love it with everything from a little black dress to jeans and a tee. These jewelry stylists have the perfect tips for how to accessorize

There will be no masking her delight via jcpenney.com The The Fresh Picture Perfect Mask Set is a beauty lover's dream come true with sulfate-free formulas and an unbeatable value.

