20 Cheeky Gifts Every Royal Family Fanatic Will Love
When it comes to finding a special something for your friend who studied abroad in London or your sister who made you tune in to the Royal Wedding, look no further than these British-inspired gifts.
Walkers Shortbreadvia shop.walkersshortbread.comThere are some foods the royal family won't eat in public. So when Her Majesty The Queen grants a Royal Warrant of Appointment for the supply of these shortbread cookies for the royal household, you know they're the real deal. Walkers Shortbread has been making shortbread cookies since 1898 in the Scottish Highlands and is a leading brand of food exported from Scotland. The shortbread cookies do not contain artificial flavorings, coloring, or additives, and are certified Kosher. With six fingers, six triangles, three thistles, three rounds and three hearts, The Buckingham Palace gift set is good for anyone who wants to eat like the Queen.
The Gold Standardvia butterlondon.comThe Gold Standard, a five-piece patent shine 10x nail lacquer collection from butter LONDON, is launching in November, just in time for the holidays. The set contains full-sized polishes in deep warm nude, soft beige creme, true red creme and dark blackberry creme, which is paired with a glistening, 24 karat gold-flecked topcoat sure to impress the royals. Some of their other royal-ready polishes have mini crowns, and other have fur Buckingham palace guard "hats," with names like "Her Majesty's Red." Use these genius tips to make your manicure last longer.
The Royal Stewart Tartanvia tartanblanketco.comA British-made blanket in royal tartans will make anyone feel like royalty. The Stewart tartan belongs to the Royal House of Stewart, and is worn by today's current royal family. (Need an explainer on who's who? Check out this royal family tree.) This tartan could once be worn only with express permission from the Queen. The Tartan British Company's Royal Stewart Antique tartan has a lightly brushed finish to give depth to the blanket without adding weight. The colors of this luxurious blanket are expertly blended, making it a beautiful sofa or bed cover while also keeping you warm and cozy in the evening.
Olive & Cocoa Precious Crown Necklacevia oliveandcocoa.comFor anyone dreaming of discovering their true heritage as the Queen of England—or the Princess of Genovia—Olive & Cocoa's gold-plated crown necklace is a perfect gift. The charm dangles from a delicate gold-filled chain and arrives gift wrapped in a hand-crafted wood crate tied with a ribbon.
MAKE's New Medieval Palettevia makebeauty.comFor the beauty-obsessed philanthropist in your life, MAKE's new medieval palette says Britain without something so obvious as the Union Jack. Referencing art and natural elements, British designer Faye Toogood drew upon two Romantic landscape painters to create this collection. The palette includes four matte eyeshadow hues ranging from moody grays to smoke and cool blue. Lips go bold and matte in daring orange, everyday neutrals, and autumnal hues. Plus, 10 percent of sales are donated to the We See Beauty Foundation, a nonprofit that supports women-led, worker-owned businesses in at-need communities.
Keep Calm Harry Is Still Single T-Shirtvia allposters.comAlthough "Keep Calm And Carry On" was first distributed by the British government in preparation for World War II, Royal family obsessives might take solace that Harry hasn't tied the knot just yet. A "Keep Calm Harry is Still Single" T-shirt is a great gift for your friend who is convinced she will be at the center of the next royal wedding.
Clear Pink Ice Cream Totevia emmalomaxusa.comDesigned by Brit Emma Lomax and hand crafted by seamstresses in India, this clear pink ice cream tote bag has an authentic English aesthetic. It will also bring you one step closer to the Duchess of Cambridge; Lomax learned how to embroider at the Royal School of Needlework in Hampton Court Palace from the same seamstresses who created the embroidery work on Kate Middleton's wedding dress.
God Save the Corgisvia thedogtreatcompany.co.ukMake your corgi—or any pup!—feel like royalty with these low calorie, limited-edition treats from The Dog Treat Company. Baked at the British company's own bakery, these treats will give your regal canine a tasty treat with their mix of chicken liver, organic coconut oil, garlic, turmeric, black pepper, and chia seeds—a wholesome healthy treat for your precious pooch. The treats are baked in small batches at the family-based business located on the edge of the Dartmoor National Park. Add these treats to the 14 things you need to buy for your new dog.
Puzzled Big Ben Wooden Puzzlevia www.jcpenney.comFor a unique children's gift, look no further than Puzzled's Big Ben wooden puzzle. The set, which includes 29 high-grade 3mm wood puzzle pieces individually shrink-wrapped, instructions, and sandpaper, is a challenging and creative activity for all ages. After you put it together, you can share how Big Ben and other world monuments are cleaned.
Perisphere & Trylon Touring Englandvia www.jcpenney.comMap lovers will freak out over this competitive game in which two to four players revisit the main cities and towns of 1930s England and Wales. The first one to visit various towns and return home is the winner. The map game is a great way to orient future travelers with the United Kingdom's geography.
Olive & Cocoa Antiqued Crown Bird Feedervia oliveandcocoa.comBird watchers and Royal family enthusiasts will love this antiqued crown bird feeder. The regal crown can be filled with seeds to make a royal feast for feathered friends, and the design gracefully accents any patio or porch. The crown is also made of cast iron to withstand any outdoor weather, and hangs about 27 inches from top to bottom. While it's not Buckingham Palace, check out seven unique bird houses you wish you could move into.
Soffia B Regency Regalia Luxury Robevia soffiab.comFew things are more luxurious than slipping into a silk robe. The Brits agree. Soffia B luxury robes and dressing gowns combine "the best in British bedroom expertise with American craftsmanship" for stylish and comfortable silk styles. The Regency Regalia calf-length silk robe is richly patterned with pink, reds, and soft olive green velvet accents and lined with soft brushed cotton. If you like the look of this robe, you might want to invest in a kimono—the latest fashion trend that looks good on everyone.
Tartan Dog Bedsvia blog.savoirbeds.co.ukLeave it to Savoir Beds, the luxury British bedmakers behind the world's finest handmade beds, to prepare a royal pad for your dog. The high-end bedmakers have just debuted a line of pet beds perfect for the queen's corgis, complete with a tartan print bed. The design features Greyfriars' 100% wool tartan created by the Grassmarket Tartans, an organization where vulnerable people come to be part of a community and develop new skills, including textile creation, which enable participants reach their full potential.
Egg Coddlersvia aggcoddler.comImpress all your British friends when they come to visit by supplying them with an egg coddler. Äggcøddler, a small Swedish design company that has a modern take on the old breakfast favorite, makes all-porcelain coddlers that can be used in both boiling water or prepared the night before and microwaved. While you're at it, learn how to poach an egg like a pro. The coddlers are available in two sizes and six colors, and they are also dishwasher and microwaveable safe. Additional wood oak serving trays enable for quick serving of hot coddlers and easy storage and display.
Downton Abbey Teasvia republicoftea.comHigh tea is a quintessential British tradition, as fans of Downton Abbey know. For the person in your life who can't live without both, The Republic of Tea's Downton Abbey Teas Christmas gift set is a must. Each of the all-natural teas are inspired by the award-winning British television series, including Downton Christmas Tea, limited-edition Holiday Cheer Tea, English Rose Tea, Grantham Breakfast Blend, Mrs. Patmore's Pudding Tea, Lady Cora's Evening Tea, Bates' Brambleberry Tea, Afternoon Garden Tea, Crawley Sisters Tea, and the Collector's Edition Downton Legacy Tea. You'll also want to know how to steep tea like a pro. The Christmas blends will be available Sept. 1, plenty of time to stock up before the holidays.
Truefitt & Hill Shaving Kitvia truefittandhill.comThe Truefitt & Hill's The Essential Travel Kit is great for your man on the go, especially if he's traveling through the United Kingdom. The kit has everything he needs for travel: the company's award-winning Pre-Shave Oil, Ultimate Comfort Shaving Cream Tube, a hand-made super badger shaving brush and the Ultimate Comfort Aftershave Balm. The products, which have been crafted in England since 1805, come in a box that's outfitted with a Union Jack. Gifting this set might also nudge your man toward little hygiene habits all men should live by.
LEGO London Busvia shop.lego.comPerfect for a child going on her first trip to England, the LEGO London bus will prepare her for what she'll see in the London streets. The kit comes with more than 1,680 pieces to replicate the iconic double-decker London Bus with features such as a bright-red color scheme, panoramic windshield, specially made standard-tread tires, destination sign, and an open rear boarding deck with a hand pole, ticket bin, fire extinguisher and a half-spiral staircase that leads to the upper sightseeing deck. Playing with LEGOs are also one of 50 ways you can encourage your kids every day.
SMEG Union Jack Refrigeratorvia bedbathandbeyond.comReally a gift for yourself, this '50s-style refrigerator will make a huge impact in your kitchen. The Union Jack fridge has left- and right-hand hinge options, along with an interior light, three adjustable glass shelves, a bottle rack, a fixed glass shelf, a fruit and vegetable container, and a dairy box. It's an actual retro kitchen appliance you can add to your apartment. Check out seven colorfully retro kitchen appliances we all wish would come back in style.
Map Itvia pointtwomaps.comWhat's a better gift than a bird's eye view of the city they call home? Point Two/Design, which employs architecturally trained designers to hand make maps using GIS data, which is used in the urban planning and architectural industries. The company's maps are 100 percent accurate to real world time and locations, and also look great framed up. Shoppers can choose from maps of cities such as Manchester, Oxford or London, or they can customize a map of a more obscure town or city.
Olive & Cocoa Wee Princess or Prince Blanket Setvia oliveandcocoa.comEveryone needs to know a prince or princess on first sight, so these blanket sets from Olive & Cocoa are a great gift for expecting parents. The charming gray or pink knit crown pairs with a 100 percent cotton reversible blanket. The ultra soft blanket measures 30 inches by 40 inches and each arrives gift wrapped in a hand-crafted wood crate with ribbon.
