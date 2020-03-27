14 Funny Photos of Grocery Store Items No One Wants to Panic-Buy

Aren’t these photos hilarious?

In a time of unprecedented crisis, Americans are willing to do anything to survive so long as you don’t make them eat plant-based. Sure, supermarkets are emptied daily of toilet paper and chicken cutlets, but there are more flax seeds in Aisle 7 than there are grains of sand on Earth right now.

Dasani

water at my grocery store getting cleared but the dasani still sittin 😂 pic.twitter.com/oJWo9K35xK — Lu C (@Herwussypet) March 12, 2020

Out of all the bottled waters on the market, Dasani tastes the worst, please don't ask me to explain. When you twist the cap off it hisses like Mountain Dew.

Chocolate hummus

Somehow reassuring in the midst of #coronavirus shopping frenzy to know that people still have the sense *not* to buy #chocolatehummus and buffalo hummus. #traderjoes #dc pic.twitter.com/fLvuUFWz3Y — Noah (@noahgo) March 13, 2020

Look. Either be chocolate or be hummus, you don't get to be both. I didn't even know this existed prior to this and think we should leave it in the pre-pandemic world.

Plant-based protein

Interesting photo sent to me from a colleague in a Michigan grocery store #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/PbRJtpwS9S — Sara Place (@drsplace) March 13, 2020

Look, my plants are my closest friends right now, so I guess I would be reluctant to eat those too.

Hawaiian pizza

Loose translation: Even at the height of panic, humans know how to keep it(?). Pineapple on pizza—so polarizing. Like mushrooms or the American electorate.

Corona (the beer)

Did a bit of #virusprep shopping, and on this end of San Francisco at least, not too bad in the stores, though many are out of shelf stock on several of the more ‘key’ items; masks, hand sanitizers, oscillococcinum, rubbing alcohol… but not, (and it is on sale)… Corona beer pic.twitter.com/tQhXd3XgBO — g.i.l.l.y (@gillyarcht) March 1, 2020

Imagine being the CEO of Corona beer and being like wait, the what virus?

Manhattan Clam Chowder

Even in a plague, New Englanders refuse Manhattan Clam Chowder. pic.twitter.com/0y9aw9xeRh — Hillary Monahan (@HillaryMonahan) March 16, 2020

Honestly, they're right to do it. Let's be careful with the use of the word "plague" though.

Unsalted potato chips

And ain’t nobody buying unsalted potato chips pic.twitter.com/2o1kmoVLro — Aaron Strick (@strickinato) March 17, 2020

Girl, not even on my darkest day. Not even at my lowest point. Not even under quarantine. I would eat astronaut food first.

Cinnamon raisin bagels

Even in the wake of an apocalypse, still no one wants to eat the Cinnamon Raisin bagels… #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/eUUkWxosql — Cameron Kostrikin (@TehGriz) March 14, 2020

I would eat the cinnamon raisin bagels… Might not even slice and butter them. I’d just bite into them like an apple.

Gluten-free bread

Virtually nothing left but gluten-free white bread at #TraderJoes.

The best part was when the checkout guy asked me if I found everything I wanted. I laughed and he said sorry, that's just a reflex. pic.twitter.com/ElOTo0i6eR — Laura (@LauraHunttFoti) March 13, 2020

Honestly, good! Leave it for the gluten-free people. They're not eating gluten-free bread because they enjoy it!

Cauliflower pizza crust

What I learned today about panic shopping is no one wants the broccoli pizza crust during a crisis. Btw everyone at #TraderJoes #EastCobb was lovely pic.twitter.com/sAGsuyHp4N — *Jules* (@julianaillari) March 13, 2020

If you ever try to tell me that you can substitute cauliflower for something that's not another piece of cauliflower and it tastes the same, your credibility flies out the window like a paper napkin on the highway to hell.

Shrimp ramen

Americans in panic and emptying store shelves in fear of corona virus….But still nobody wants that nasty shrimp ramen pic.twitter.com/wxJh5yRG3Z — alexamigo (@AlexAmigo) March 10, 2020

The chicken ramen, however, is a delicacy. I would trade three barrels of oil for one cup o’ chicken noodles.

Peter Pan peanut butter

Are people snobs about peanut butter brands? Is that a thing? That’s nuts.

Hot dogs

Food stores/brands should take this as an opportunity to see what consumers choose last even preparing for self-quarantine… looking at you hot dogs 👀 #TraderJoes #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/EtTGuqIpzb — Melanie Prior (@melsgoingplaces) March 12, 2020

Hot dogs, when boiled in the questionable water of a pull-away street cart at an amusement park, baseball game, or simply the sidewalk, are gourmet actually. Since you would be subjected to preparing these in your home right now without those elite conditions, this actually makes sense to me.

Peeps cereal

Even with all the shelves being picked clean… nobody wants this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/VSvjBcKPwN — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) March 17, 2020

This was…one of God's accidents, I have to assume.