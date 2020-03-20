THIS is exactly what we all need!

Usually, at this time of year, we’d be ready to watch Hallmark’s Spring Fever movies and shop for stuff to prep our Easter baskets. Well, we all know this year is a little—well, a lot—different. We’re social distancing, homeschooling, working from home… and we can all acknowledge the coronavirus outbreak has had a huge impact on our day-to-day lives.

The Hallmark Channel knows we’re feeling drained, and to spread a little cheer, it’s airing a marathon of Hallmark Christmas movies. We’re so grateful! If you want to watch more than just Hallmark movies, these are the best Christmas movies of all time.

There’s a Christmas Movie marathon in March?

To be fair, there’s never really a wrong time to watch a Christmas movie—or to be in the Christmas spirit. Because that’s kind of Hallmark’s whole philosophy, they’re airing dozens of holiday flicks from March 20 through the 22nd.

You can tune in starting at 12 p.m. ET on Friday for A Christmas Detour. Keep watching until 7 p.m. on Saturday to catch Christmas Town. You’ll have to wait until 12 a.m. on Sunday for the next one—Picture a Perfect Christmas—but then you can go straight through until 6 p.m.

This will definitely lift our spirits! Check out the full lineup.

What can I eat while I watch?

We all know a binge-watch is only as good as the snacks one consumes while seated in front of the TV. You’ll be happy to know we have you covered for this exact thing with these easy Christmas cookie recipes. Or if you want to kick things up a notch, you can try these vintage Christmas dishes that are still worth trying today.