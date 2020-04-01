Here’s How to Access “Hidden” Films and TV Shows on Netflix

Chances are, you have been watching a lot more Netflix than usual lately. With most of us working from home and avoiding public places as much as possible, the streaming platform provides much-needed distraction and entertainment. But if you’re feeling like you’ve already watch all there is to see on Netflix, you’ll be happy to know that you’re mistaken. There are many hidden TV shows and films you probably haven’t seen before on the streaming platform. Here’s how you can access them.

How do you access different genres?

Netflix is a platform that wants you to be happy—that’s why the homepage you see is probably different than somebody else’s. Netflix takes in data from all the titles you watch and creates special categories tailored to your taste. While this might help you find your next favorite TV show easily, it also sometimes causes you to spend hours scrolling through selections without finding anything you like. And that’s where genre codes come in.

While you’re only able to see a handful, Netflix is full of different genres—ranging from courtroom dramas to Eastern European movies. But how can you access them without a contents tab? It’s actually pretty straightforward. You need to first log into your Netflix account and type in www.netflix.com/browse/genre into your browser’s toolbar, according to TIME. Once you do that, you can enter the code for any genre you want following “genre”—and start browsing!

So what are the codes?

There are many different genres and sub-genres on Netflix, and it would take a really long time for you to go through all of them. Here’s a helpful list to get you started:

Next, check out these other free things you can do online that you couldn’t do before.