The holiday dates Andrey Cherkasov /Shutterstock Hanukkah : The Jewish festival of lights begins on the evening of Tuesday, December 12, 2017, and continues through the evening of Wednesday, December 20. On Hanukkah, gift-giving happens at sundown, along with the candle-lighting and prayer-singing (and don't forget the latkes and doughnuts). Technically, all this happens every night during the Hanukkah festival. So, if you want to have your Hanukkah gifts all lined up before the first night, you'll have to make sure to start early in order to get it done by December 12.

: This year, just like every year, Christmas is on December 25—a Monday, this year, so you have the weekend for last-minute purchases. Kwanzaa: Kwanzaa begins on December 26 every year and ends on New Year's Day. That places the first day of Kwanzaa on a Tuesday. Since most stores are closed on Christmas, you'll need to have all your Kwanzaa gifts lined up by Christmas. This year, the big December holidays start early, with the dates falling as follows: Retail analyst Krista Fabregas tells Reader's Digest, "A good rule of thumb for holiday shopping is the earlier you order, the better." So use this guide to help you time your holiday shopping and shipping—and put these five holiday shopping tips to use for stress-free mall trips.

The U.S. Postal Service Via USPS.com December 6 or 19: cutoff for USPS First-Class Mail Service

December 7 or 20: cutoff for USPS Priority Mail Service

December 9 or 22: cutoff for USPS Priority Mail Express Service Whether you're ordering from a place that uses USPS or you're going to be doing your own shipping, you'll need to know the basics, including what the United States Postal Service (USPS) can promise in terms of shipping times. Jenny Bahun, a spokesperson for Duck® brand packing tape gave Reader's Digest these cutoffs for getting your gifts into the mail for delivery by the first day of Hanukkah or Christmas/Kwanzaa (for delivery in the U.S. only):

UPS Via UPS.com December 5 or 18: Cutoff for UPS 3-Day Select shipments (delivery promised on Dec 22)

December 7 or 20: Cutoff for UPS 2nd Day Air shipments (delivery promised on Dec 22)

December 9 or 22: Deadline for UPS Next Day Air shipments (delivery promised on Dec 23, but note: Packages must be processed and labeled for Saturday delivery, which is not available in all ZIP codes)

December 11 or 24: UPS Express Critical From Dealhack , we learned that if time is too tight for delivery by the USPS, you can use UPS, but heed these shipping cutoffs if you want your gifts delivered by the first day of Hanukkah or Christmas/Kwanzaa in the U.S.:

FedEx Via FedEx.com November 30 or December 11: Deadline for FedEx SmartPost shipments

December 2 or 15: Deadline for FedEx Ground shipments

December 5 or 18: Deadline for FedEx Home Delivery shipments

December 6 or 19: Deadline for FedEx Express Saver shipments

December 7 or 20: Deadline for FedEx 2-Day and 2-Day A.M. shipments

December 8 or 21: Deadline for FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight, First Overnight shipments

December 12 or 25: Deadline for all FedEx SameDay shipments Also from Dealhack, we got the deadlines for using FedEx to get your packages where they're going (within the U.S.) in time for Hanukkah or Christmas/Kwanzaa:

If you want FREE holiday shipping and an easy date to remember Via Freeshippingday.com "This year's Free Shipping Day is Friday, December 15, so that's a good order-by date to keep in mind when shopping," says retail analyst, Krista Fabregas, especially considering that other than Free Shipping Day, the holiday delivery cutoff dates listed on online retailer websites "may be subject to unexpected factors (such as weather)." After that, you'll have to pay for shipping with many sellers, or pay an upcharge fee to guarantee holiday delivery. According to Dealhack, you'll need to go the Free Shipping Day website to view the details of each store's free shipping offer. Each works a bit differently. However, all participating retailers (there are over 1,000!) promise delivery Christmas Eve (December 24). And none have a minimum purchase requirement. This year's retailers include: Target

Kohl's

JCPenney

Talbot's

Harry & David

Barnes & Noble

Bloomingdale's

Lord & Taylor

Vitamin Shoppe

Ozone Socks

Guitar Center

Carl's Golfland

Claire's

Cheryl's Cookies

Mrs. Fields

Merrell

Aerosoles

Keds

Ralph Lauren

Michael Stars

Orvis

Of course, you may not want to do all your shopping online on Free Shipping Day. Lindsay Sakraida, Director of Content Marketing with DealNews, shared with Reader's Digest that you can order gifts online surprisingly close to Christmas if you're willing to upgrade to expedited shipping (and its upgraded costs). Sakraida adds that while "stores do their best to adhere to their promises, every year we hear of shoppers who were disappointed on Christmas Day. To avoid any chance delays, we recommend that people order gifts by the standard shipping cutoff for your store of choice. That will give you a bit of buffer time in case something goes wrong."

Target Via Target.com December 4 or 17: Standard shipping option

December 9 or 22: Premium shipping option

December 10 or 23: Express shipping option If you're doing your shopping at Target and want to make sure your gifts are delivered on time, you're going to want to heed the following dates, which come to us from Dealhack: Shoppers wanting to deliver a wrapped gift without paying additional wrapping fees can find a variety of boxed gift sets that are pre-packaged at Target, as well as at Amazon, Sephora, Ulta, and Lowe's, according to Fabregas.

Amazon Via Amazon.com December 5 or 18: Standard shipping option

December 9 or 22: Express shipping option

December 10 or 23: Fastest shipping option The following dates come from Dealhack: Amazon includes these international shipping cut-off dates for delivery by Christmas. Shoppers wanting to deliver a wrapped gift without paying additional wrapping fees can find a variety of boxed gift sets that are pre-packaged at on Amazon, as well as Target, Sephora, Ulta, and Lowe's, according to Fabregas. Dealnews's Lindsay Sakraida adds that "Amazon in particular is a champ for late purchases that arrive on time."

Walmart Via Walmart.com December 6 or 19: Guaranteed Christmas Eve delivery with Standard shipping option

December 9 or 22: 3-day shipping option

December 10 or 23: 2-day shipping option. Walmart also partners with Unbeatable Sale to ship these gift baskets, which are subject to these shipping policies (some of these are shipped free, but you will have to check each one specifically).

Best Buy Via Bestbuy.com December 9 or 22: Expedited shipping

December 10 or 23: Express shipping

December 11 or 24: Store pickup

December 12 or 25: E-gift cards purchased at Bestbuy.com

The only guaranteed delivery option Kohl's offers this year is their one-day shipping, and you'll have to get your shopping done by December 9 or 22 (1 p.m. Central Standard Time) to make sure the delivery arrives on time.

Barnes & Noble Via Barnesandnoble.com Natalie Bean, a spokesperson for Barnes & Noble tells Reader's Digest that shoppers must make their purchases by 11:59 a.m. on December 21 to receive their gifts in time for Christmas. Hanukkah shoppers should plan to wrap things up by December 8. For last-minute shoppers, Barnes & Noble stores will be open with limited hours on Christmas Eve. Also, from now until January 1, 2018, in-store shoppers have the opportunity to participate in Barnes & Noble's annual book drive by purchasing a book for donation at check out, benefiting organizations that support children in need.

Home Depot Via Homedepot.com hese dates come from the Best Black Friday website : December 3 or 16 (noon): Standard shipping

December 8 or 21 (noon): Expedited shipping

December 9 or 22 (noon): Express shipping

December 10 or 24 (2 p.m.): In-store pickup

JCPenney Via Jcpenney.com December 3 or 16: In-store pickup

December 5 or 18: Direct manufacturer shipping

December 6 or 19: Standard shipping

December 7 or 20: Express 2-day delivery

December 9 or 22 (before noon Central Standard Time): Expedited 1-day delivery Also from the Best Black Friday website

Apple Via Apple.com December 9 or 22 (5 p.m. local time): Free standard shipping

December 10 or 23: Next-day guarantee shipping If you'll be shopping Apple for gifts, you'll want to heed the following cut-off dates, according to Dealhack:

Dell Via Dell.com December 5 or 18 (3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time): Standard shipping

December 9 or 22 (3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time): Express shipping

December 10 or 23 (3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time): Fastest shipping If you'll be shopping Dell this holiday season, you'll want to heed the following deadlines, according to Dealhack:

Newegg Via Newegg.com December 1 or 14: Super "Eggsaver" shipping

December 3 or 16: Large items

December 8 or 21: Business 3-day shipping

December 9 or 22: Business 2-day shipping

December 10 or 23: Business 1-day shipping Here are Newegg's shipping deadlines, according to Dealhack: But please note that according to Slickdeals, Newegg holiday orders can take up to two days to process before they ship.

Macy's Via Macys.com f you're doing your holiday shopping at Macy's, bear in mind these cut-off dates, according to Dealhack: December 9 or 22 (5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time): Standard 2-day shipping

December 10 or 23 (5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time): Express shipping

Wayfair, Joss&Main, AllModern, and BirchLane Via Wayfair.com Erin Murphy, a spokesperson for Wayfair and lifestyle brands Joss & Main AllModern , and Birch Lane tells Reader's Digest that "many items that we carry across these sites are available for 2-day shipping. So, for that reason, we have plenty of options for customers to shop up until December 21—given that Christmas is on a Monday and there would be no deliveries that Sunday."

Harry & David Via Harryanddavid.com According to Meghan Speranzo, a spokesperson for Harry & David , the standard shipping cut-off for Christmas is December 18. You might still get it delivered before Christmas if you order by December 19 at 10 a.m. and cough up the extra shipping fee. In either case, shoppers can purchase personalized greeting cards to their gift at check-out for $3.99.

If you've got a yoga or fitness enthusiast you're shopping for, you can find the perfect gift for them at Lululemon and get it to them by December 24th if you make your purchase by December 21 (11:59 Pacific Standard Time). And that shipping is free!

Toys "R" Us Via Toysrus.com December 6 or 19 (3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time): Standard shipping

December 9 or 22 (3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time): Expedited shipping

December 10 or 23 (12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time): Express shipping

December 12 or 24: In-store pickup If you've got a Toys "R" Us kid you're shopping for this holiday season, you'll need to know these deadlines, according to Dealhack: