The significance of punctuation lays within the difference between announcing dinner and a suggestion for cannibalism. "Let's eat, Grandpa!" vs. "Let's eat Grandpa!" are two totally different things. For the sake of Grandpa's life, use proper punctuation. Here are eight other examples of how confusing life would be without proper punctuation.

Quotation marks are primarily meant to go around quotes or a parenthetical reference. So, when you see a sign in a grocery store that says, "Day old 'bread'" it has to make you wonder...is it actually bread? Why is bread in quotation marks? Is it something disguised as bread? We'll never know because of those confusing quotation marks.

The apostrophe that's a little too possessive

Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com,shutterstock

Apostrophes are used to indicate a possession or contraction (like "it's" or "don't"), where a word is purposely omitted. So actually, you don't love the "90's," you love the 90s. If you love the "90's," that would mean you love the "90 is," which doesn't make any sense. On that same note, your family shouldn't be referred to as "the Smith's" unless you move the apostrophe to the end of the name (Smiths') to indicate that the entire family is in possession of something. "The Smith's" means "the Smith is," which again, doesn't make any sense. But no apostrophe is necessary if you are plainly stating the family's name.