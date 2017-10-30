Content continues below ad

Rally up a team of experts

Couperfield/shutterstock

Of course, you want your investigative team to be professionally trained on tech and ghost protocol, but it also helps to have a team of vetted specialists like an engineer, an electrician, or geologist on speed dial for specific cases. Bringing an expert to your investigation may help you narrow down or rule out a logical explanation behind the physical phenomenon. To vet experts, “I take them on a case, look for how useful the information is that they provide, how good they are with witnesses, and if they are a good team player,” says Auerbach. A psychic or medium may also come in handy for communicating with spirits or expediting the process behind getting rid of the spirit. But you must be selective, since the number of fake mediums outweighs the number of those with true psychic abilities.