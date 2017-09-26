Being wise usually means a variety of different things for different people. But according to this six-question test created by Dilip Jeste, a psychiatry professor, and his colleagues at the University of California, measuring your wisdom is easier than you’d think.

Jetse’s study was based on 524 adults between the ages of 25 and 104. Each of them were administered the San Diego Wisdom Scale (SD-WISE) consisting of six questions listed below. Depending upon how high the participants scored on the scale, the wiser they were.

Ready to take the test for yourself? On a scale of one to five, how much do you agree with these statements?

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

I enjoy being exposed to diverse viewpoints. I have a difficult time keeping friendships. It is important that I understand my actions. Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com I cannot filter my negative emotions. I tend to postpone making major decisions as long as I can. Others look to me to help them make choices.

Now, add up your scores. Then, subtract the numbers you had from questions two, four, and five.

If your number was more than 10, you’re definitely wise. If your score was less than eight, here are some habits of wise people that you can start applying to your life so you can eventually become more wise.