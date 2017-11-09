This Is the Most Intelligent Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologists

InnerVisionPRO/Shutterstock

Whether you’re an authoritative Aries or a caring Cancer, every zodiac sign has its most attractive traits. These astrological measurements can even predict everything from your romantic compatibility to your health. But when it comes to intelligence, which sign has the most brains?

Aquarius and Scorpio are the smartest zodiac signs, astrologists say—but for two very different reasons. Those born under the Aquarius sign have the highest levels of analytical intelligence, which is measured by cognitive ability and IQ. Scorpios, on the other hand, have more perceptive smarts; they are best at realistically assessing and understanding the world at large.

That’s not to say that other zodiac signs aren’t intelligent in their own ways. In fact, Geminis and Libras have plenty of mental smarts too, according to Neil Crabtree, an astrologist at the Mayo School of Astrology. Cancer and Pisces are the most emotionally intelligent; in other words, they are excel at recognizing and reasoning with their own and others’ feelings. Here’s how to improve your own emotional intelligence (no zodiac sign required!)

On the other hand, the earth signs—Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn—demonstrate practical intelligence. And the fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagitarrius) tend to be the most intuitive, making them more inclined to take risks and fill leadership positions.

Now that you know where your intelligence lies, discover your zodiac sign’s biggest career strength. You’ll be on the path to life success in no time!

[Source: Quora]