You’ll Never Guess What These 12 Brands are Called in Other Countries
Wait 'till you see what Mr. Clean is called in England.
Burger KingNewscast_REX_Shutterstock/ShutterstockIn Australia, you can't get a Whopper at a Burger King. If you see the golden burger buns with red letters down under, they'll say "Hungry Jack's." When Burger King expanded into Australia, there was already an Australian company called Burger King, so Burger King offered its Australian franchisee several alternative names. The franchisee went with Hungry Jack's, which probably wasn't a difficult choice for him since his name was Jack. Here are 10 cool and weird restaurants around the world.
Kraft Mac & Cheeselittleny/ShutterstockKraft Mac & Cheese used to be called "Kraft Dinner" in many countries, but "Kraft Mac & Cheese" eventually became the moniker in most of them. However, just a bit north of us in Canada, the blue box still goes by "Kraft Dinner." Canadians actually love the cheesy goodness of Kraft even more than we do—they buy 55 percent more per year than Americans.
Mr. Cleandigitalreflections/ShutterstockIn England, Mr. Clean looks the same as he does in the USA, but he has a different surname: he's "Mr. Proper." To us, this sounds less like a cleaning product mascot and more like someone who enforces good manners. Also, we can't hear "Mr. Proper" in our heads in anything other than a British accent, so it fits. Here are 50 etiquette rules that it's definitely proper to follow.
Content continues below ad
Lay'sPrachaya-Roekdeethaweesab/ShutterstockLay's potato chips have all sorts of different names internationally. In England, they're called "Walkers" (and "crisps" instead of "chips"); in Egypt, Chipsy; and in Australia, Smith's. Most countries use the same circular red-and-yellow logo, but Australia's Smith's use a red, yellow, and blue diamond. Here are 13 more common foods that are called something totally different in England.
Cool Ranch Doritosvia fritolay.comDoritos are Doritos no matter where you go, but in several European countries, including the Netherlands, Denmark, and Iceland, Cool Ranch Doritos are called "Cool American." According to Thrillist.com, this is because Ranch dressing isn't very popular outside of the United States, but we're not sure "Cool American" gives consumers a much better idea of what they taste like.
Campbell'sFaizal-Ramli/ShutterstockIn 2006, the company Premier Foods took over Campbell's U.K., and in 2007, England saw the last Campbell's soup cans leave its shelves. In their place appeared "Batchelors" soup cans, filled with the exact same recipe as Campbell's. In America, Campbell's is one of the most trusted brands.
Content continues below ad
AxeUnilever's young men's grooming products go by the name "Lynx" in many a country: Ireland, Australia, China, and the U.K., to name a few. Unilever faced trademark issues while trying to expand into these countries, but they still managed to have a monosyllabic name ending with an "X" sound, and the bottles look exactly the same. Here are some company names you're probably pronouncing wrong.
Rice Krispiestimages/ShutterstockIn Australia and New Zealand, Rice Krispies cereal is called "Rice Bubbles." Instead of Rice Krispie Treats, they make Rice Bubble Slices. Snap, Crackle, and Pop's names, however, remain the same. If you love Rice Krispies, you'll get a kick out of these wacky cereal facts.
T.J. MaxxAP/REX/Shutterstock/ShutterstockIn England, T. J. Maxx is called "T. K. Maxx." The reason for this small but noticeable change? There's already a department store in England called T J Hughes.
Content continues below ad
DiGiornoAnatoly-Vartanov/ShutterstockIn Canada, everyone's favorite frozen pizza is called "Delissio." But don't worry—"Delissio" still uses the iconic "it's-not-delivery" slogan. In fact, it's even more passionate than our version, adding an exclamation point: "It's Not Delivery. It's Delissio!" Here are 12 little-known punctuation marks that we should definitely use more often.
Smartiesvia smarties.comOver in Australia, those sugary, multicolored candies we know as Smarties go by "Rockets." To make matters even more confusing, Australia also sells candy-coated chocolates similar to our M&Ms, and they'e called—you guessed it—Smarties.
Three MusketeersIn another great example of international candy-name-jumbling, the nougat-and-chocolate bars we know as Three Musketeers are called Milky Way in Europe. Chocolate-and-caramel Milky Way bars, meanwhile, are called Mars bars. The discontinued American Mars bar was actually a riff on Europe's Mars bar, which came first. But, really, they're all chocolate and they're all yummy, so we wouldn't stress about the different names too much. Did you know chocolate is actually good for your brain? Sources: guff.com, fastcompany.com
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.