In England, T. J. Maxx is called "T. K. Maxx." The reason for this small but noticeable change? There's already a department store in England called T J Hughes.

Smarties

Over in Australia, those sugary, multicolored candies we know as Smarties go by "Rockets." To make matters even more confusing, Australia also sells candy-coated chocolates similar to our M&Ms, and they'e called—you guessed it—Smarties.