If you’re running out of storage space for your iPhone, don’t panic. There are a few expert tricks and tips, similar to these 17 hidden iPhone hacks you never knew about, that could help you free up iPhone storage space for all the things you love.

How to free up space on iPhone

Yes, start with your photos

Those who are hoping to keep every photo of their last international trip can free up iPhone storage space by moving pictures to Google photos, according to Andrew Moore-Crispin, the Director of Content at Ting Mobile. iCloud is a pricy but straightforward option, too. “Google photos, on the other hand, lets you store a high-quality version of unlimited pictures and videos up to 15 minutes for free,” Moore-Crispin says. Just grab the Google photos app from the app store and choose the option to back up over Wi-Fi only. Of course, it’s a good idea to delete pictures you don’t want before taking this step.

Check your settings

Go to settings, general, usage, and manage storage. This is how you can see what else is hogging up storage space on your phone, Moore-Crispin says. Tap on the apps to see not only how much storage the app uses, but also how much data. “Delete any apps that are using too much storage and reinstall them, so they are not hogging valuable storage space,” Moore-Crispin says. If you can go without certain apps, get rid of them. Games are space hogs, in particular. Plus, keeping apps you don’t use is also one of the ways you’re shortening the life of your phone.

Delete old texts

If you use iMessage, go into the app settings to see how long you store chat history. The default is forever, so Moore-Crispin suggests changing that to one year or even 30 days instead. “No sense in storing stuff you’re probably never going to look at again, right,” he says.

Get rid of attachments

The images, videos, gifs, and other media people send to your phone eat up your storage space. In your settings, go to general, iPhone storage, messages, and review large attachments. You can see, and delete, every attachment you have in your messages. You won’t see your phone the same way again once you know these 10 hidden iPhone features.

Clear the history and website data on Safari

Under the settings in Safari, tap to clear your website history and data. If you use Chrome, go to the three dots, tap history, and opt to remove browsing data. Deleting this information is an easy way to speed up your cellphone, too.

Remove podcasts you already listened to

If you like to re-listen to podcasts, more power to you. Most of the time, people go through tons of podcast episodes. If you’re constantly downloading the newest episodes, you’re also taking up valuable phone space if you don’t delete the old ones—especially if you never listen to the same episode twice. Go to the podcast library and the downloaded episodes section to remove past episodes and free up space.

Make sure you take high-efficiency photos

Check your settings under camera and formats to ensure that you are using a high-efficiency camera format. This trick saves photos in a smaller format and could create files that are 80 percent smaller, freeing up valuable space.

Delete old voicemails

Make it a habit to delete old voicemails after you hear them. Although they don’t take up tons of space, every gig counts. As you’re going through these tips to free up space on your iPhone, remember that getting rid of unnecessary things is one of the best boosts for your storage space and your battery life, as well. If you want to keep your phone in the best shape possible for as long as possible, follow these 10 secrets for a better smartphone battery life.