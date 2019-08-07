Skip links
Emily DiNuzzo
White smartphone on dark wooden table Davdeka/shutterstock

Following these simple steps frees up lots of space.

 If you’re running out of storage space for your iPhone, don’t panic. There are a few expert tricks and tips, similar to these 17 hidden iPhone hacks you never knew about, that could help you free up iPhone storage space for all the things you love.

How to free up space on iPhone

Yes, start with your photos

Those who are hoping to keep every photo of their last international trip can free up iPhone storage space by moving pictures to Google photos, according to Andrew Moore-Crispin, the Director of Content at Ting Mobile. iCloud is a pricy but straightforward option, too. “Google photos, on the other hand, lets you store a high-quality version of unlimited pictures and videos up to 15 minutes for free,” Moore-Crispin says. Just grab the Google photos app from the app store and choose the option to back up over Wi-Fi only. Of course, it’s a good idea to delete pictures you don’t want before taking this step.

Check your settings

Go to settings, general, usage, and manage storage. This is how you can see what else is hogging up storage space on your phone, Moore-Crispin says. Tap on the apps to see not only how much storage the app uses, but also how much data. “Delete any apps that are using too much storage and reinstall them, so they are not hogging valuable storage space,” Moore-Crispin says. If you can go without certain apps, get rid of them. Games are space hogs, in particular. Plus, keeping apps you don’t use is also one of the ways you’re shortening the life of your phone.

Delete old texts

If you use iMessage, go into the app settings to see how long you store chat history. The default is forever, so Moore-Crispin suggests changing that to one year or even 30 days instead. “No sense in storing stuff you’re probably never going to look at again, right,” he says.

Get rid of attachments

The images, videos, gifs, and other media people send to your phone eat up your storage space. In your settings, go to general, iPhone storage, messages, and review large attachments. You can see, and delete, every attachment you have in your messages. You won’t see your phone the same way again once you know these 10 hidden iPhone features.

Clear the history and website data on Safari

Under the settings in Safari, tap to clear your website history and data. If you use Chrome, go to the three dots, tap history, and opt to remove browsing data. Deleting this information is an easy way to speed up your cellphone, too.

Remove podcasts you already listened to

If you like to re-listen to podcasts, more power to you. Most of the time, people go through tons of podcast episodes. If you’re constantly downloading the newest episodes, you’re also taking up valuable phone space if you don’t delete the old ones—especially if you never listen to the same episode twice. Go to the podcast library and the downloaded episodes section to remove past episodes and free up space.

Make sure you take high-efficiency photos

Check your settings under camera and formats to ensure that you are using a high-efficiency camera format. This trick saves photos in a smaller format and could create files that are 80 percent smaller, freeing up valuable space.

Delete old voicemails

Make it a habit to delete old voicemails after you hear them. Although they don’t take up tons of space, every gig counts. As you’re going through these tips to free up space on your iPhone, remember that getting rid of unnecessary things is one of the best boosts for your storage space and your battery life, as well. If you want to keep your phone in the best shape possible for as long as possible, follow these 10 secrets for a better smartphone battery life.

Cleaning & Organizing

10 Hacks to Free Up Space on Your iPhone (Without Deleting Photos!)

Marissa Laliberte
FT_editing_space_iphone_Rohappy iStock/Rohappy

Tired of the message, “There is not enough available storage"? Read on.

Trick your phone into making room

iStock/gpointstudio

Go to iTunes and pick out a big-storage item like an HD movie and hit “Rent.” Don’t worry, you don’t actually have to put money down—before you can pay, a message will show up saying, “There is not enough available storage.” Weirdly enough, you’ll have more storage at this point than when you started, probably because your iPhone tried to clear out data to make more room. Repeat a few times to get even more storage. Just be careful to keep checking how much is available, because if you do have enough storage, you could end up renting a movie you didn’t actually want. Here are iPhone hacks for better battery life.

Clear out old texts

iStock/hocus-focus

There’s an easier way to get rid of old messages than deleting every individual text or chain. In fact, you can literally get your phone to clean itself up. Go to Settings > Messages > Message History > Keep Messages. The default is to keep them forever, but you can tell your phone to clear out old texts after a year or a month. While you’re at it, make sure you aren’t guilty of these annoying texting habits.

Quit doubling HDR pictures

iStock/Ondrooo

Your phone’s camera uses a high dynamic range mode to blend three exposures into one photo with top quality. When it does this, it also keeps a version of the picture from a normal exposure. You might want that normal version if your phone is old and too slow to take a decent HDR picture. But with an iPhone 5 or newer, you’ll probably prefer the HDR picture anyway, so no need to waste space on the other. Avoid duplicates by going to Settings > Photos & Camera, and deselect the “Keep Normal Photo” option. Alternatively, you can turn HDR off with the option second to the left when you open your camera. Here’s how to make your smartphone pictures even better.

Turn off Photo Stream

iStock/Geber86

You know that album of 1,000 photos under your camera roll full of duplicates? It’s handy for automatically sharing recent pictures between devices on your account, but it can also take up a ton of memory. Go to Settings > Photos & Camera and turn off My Photo Stream to delete it from your phone. If you end up missing it, it’s easy to switch back on. Bet you never thought of these genius ways to use your phone’s camera.

Restore your phone

iStock/Courtney Keating

Corrupted files take up more space than they should, but restoring your phone will get rid of those space wasters. When your phone is plugged in to your computer, start by selecting Back Up Now in iTunes so you don’t lose all your data. Then choose Restore iPhone, followed by Restore Backup.

Identify space hogs

iStock/Anatolii Babii

Find out which apps use the most space by going to Settings > General > Storage & iCloud Usage, then hitting Manage Storage under the Storage category. The list that shows up will be in order of amount of memory they’re using. Now figure out which ones you’re willing to take off your phone. If you rarely open an app, you might be better off deleting it for now and re-downloading it when you need it. Here are surprising times it’s actually better to text than talk.

Spring clean your apps

iStock/Georgijevic

If you use an app often but it’s taking up a ridiculous amount of storage, see if there’s anything within it you can delete. Get rid of old podcasts you’ve already listened to, or take off eBooks you won’t read any time soon. If you largely use your iPad for reading, keep the books off your phone. Select Delete This Copy in the app, then going to Settings > iTunes & App Store and stop automatic downloads of iBooks.

Back up your photos

iStock/ymgerman

You can cut down on storage space without actually deleting your photos. Cloud storage systems like Google+ and Dropbox will automatically save your snapshots, so you can delete them from your Photos app.

Start streaming

iStock/Petar Chernaev

Keep your favorite songs and albums in iTunes, but consider switching to a streaming service for everything else. Get a subscription to Spotify, Apple Music, or Google Play for more listening options on hand than you had with your personal music library.

Clear out photo-editing apps

iStock/Rohappy

If you use downloaded apps to edit your pictures, you might have old photos hiding there, even if you already saved your favorite to your camera roll. Go through and delete anything you’re not working on anymore. Make your pictures great the first time with these tips on looking more photogenic.

