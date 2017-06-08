17 Genius Halloween Costumes You Can Literally Do Last-Minute
Everything you need is already in your closet.
Big kidMatthew Cohen/Rd.comSome say trick or treat is just for kids, so let your inner child out this Halloween. All you need for this last-minute Halloween costume is a pair of matchy-matchy PJs and a big teddy bear. And for once you can sneak all the candy you want without your parents scolding you. Check out these other cheap DIY Halloween costumes.
SailorMatthew Cohen/Rd.comAhoy, trick or treaters! Landlubbers will flip for this sea-worthy costume. Just throw on a striped shirt and red handkerchief, add a costume hat and you’re done. Lifesaver optional. (Back at home, put together these 19 cheap DIY Halloween decorations.)
Wednesday AddamsMatthew Cohen/Rd.comA little sassy, a little scary, but totally easy to throw together. Let a white collar peek out of a black dress and you’re well on your way to becoming the next Wednesday Addams. Braided pigtails complete the look. (Look at these charming vintage Halloween photos for more inspiration.)
CowgirlMatthew Cohen/Rd.comCowboys and cowgirls alike can pull off this Western look (or try these 15 couples costume ideas). The hat and boots transform a plain flannel and jeans—even better if you have overalls—into a simple Halloween costume. Add a handkerchief as a finishing touch and say "howdy" to your simplest costume ever.
Olympic gymnastMatthew Cohen/Rd.comGo for the gold! Throw gym shorts and sneakers over a leotard and you’re ready for Halloween. You'll set the record for the quickest costume yet. Parents can try these 23 cheap DIY Halloween costumes for kids, too.
Harry PotterMatthew Cohen/Rd.comDo you solemnly swear to be up to no good on Halloween? This last-minute costume comes together almost like magic. Just throw a striped scarf (red and gold for Gryffindor!) and some round glasses over a dark shirt. Once you draw on that iconic lightning bolt, you’re ready to wave your wand and make some candy appear. Learn how witches and other Halloween traditions came to be.
Audrey HepburnMatthew Cohen/Rd.comAudrey Hepburn might be a fashion icon every day, but on Halloween you can really channel her signature style. Break out your favorite LBD and accessorize with black gloves and pearls to become Holly Golightly in an instant. Don’t forget to stop at Tiffany’s on your way to the Halloween party. Holly might have had a cat, but dress your own pet up in these adorable Halloween costumes for dogs.
Rosie the RiveterMatthew Cohen/Rd.comThink you can’t get a Halloween costume together so last minute? Fear not—we can do it! Throw on a denim shirt and red bandana, and you’re ready to go. Here’s to female empowerment! (For more feminist costume inspiration, check out the epic photo shoot of a toddler Wonder Woman.)
Steve JobsMatthew Cohen/Rd.comWanna be a billionaire? For one night, you can at least pretend in this last-minute Halloween costume. Grab some thin glasses and a black turtleneck and voila! Just leave your Android at home for the night. Here are 10 more Halloween costumes science nerds will love.
PainterMatthew Cohen/Rd.comTime to let your creative juices flow. With a beret and paint palette, you instantly have a last-minute Halloween costume. Low on art supplies? Make your own palette out of a piece of cardboard and a few blobs of paint. If you have a little one in tow, check out these adorable mommy-baby costume ideas.
BanditMatthew Cohen/Rd.comDressed in all black and a stealthy mask, no one will know whose sticky fingers have been in the candy bowl—especially with black gloves to leave no fingerprints. Bonus points if you use your burlap sack with the goods to carry your candy. Just don’t get caught!
BunnyMatthew Cohen/Rd.comEven if you choose chocolate over rabbit food on Halloween, a bunny costume is a sure hit. Keep cozy in a fur vest, then slip your bunny ears on. Whiskers and a little pink nose are cute but hop-tional. Check out these other 12 easy Halloween makeup ideas that are practically a costume alone.
Scuba diverMatthew Cohen/Rd.comGet ready to make a splash at your costume party. A black shirt and leggings transform into a scuba suit when you get in gear with flippers and a scuba mask. The goggles might come in handy when you’re bobbing for apples! (Before you head to the Halloween party, learn the real origin of Jack-o'-lanterns.)
Family Feud contestantsMatthew Cohen/Rd.comWant a winning last-minute group costume? Survey says Family Feud contestants will be a crowd pleaser. Best of all, you can show up in whatever you’re wearing; print out a nametag and you’re ready to go. Here are 20 corny Halloween jokes to share with your crew.
OlafMatthew Cohen/Rd.comDo you want to build a snowman? This is the simplest way to get an Olaf costume together. Dress up a plain white cap with construction paper eyes and a carrot nose, then use pipe cleaners for the hair. Felt buttons and hands pull the outfit together. Your little monsters will love these 9 great Halloween books for kids, too.
BikerMatthew Cohen/Rd.comGot a leather jacket and a bandana? Great—you’re ready to let your bad biker out. Add some sunglasses and fingerless gloves (chains and spikes encouraged!) and get revved up for Halloween. You could also try these 23 punny DIY Halloween costumes.
Tourist
Matthew Cohen/Rd.comReady for a real trip this Halloween? Grab your Hawaiian print shirt and camera—for once, socks and sandals are encouraged. As always, don’t forget the sunscreen!
