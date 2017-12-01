Shutterstock/Alexey Y. Petrov

Some people enjoy air travel more than others, but it’s safe to say that no one looks forward to extra-long flights. Even if you follow these 12 tips for staying comfortable on a plane, a person can only tolerate so much time in a cramped cabin 35,000 feet above the ground.

For passengers flying from Doha, the capital of Qatar located off the Persian Gulf, to Auckland, New Zealand, that travel time couldn’t be any longer. The Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Auckland lasts 16 hours and 10 minutes heading toward New Zealand—and an anxiety-inducing 17 hours and 30 minutes on the return to Qatar, making it the longest flight in the world.

The 9,032-mile route crosses more than 10 time zones. On the inaugural flight in February 2017, the plane left Sunday morning Doha time and arrived early Monday morning New Zealand time. However, Singapore Airlines may soon usurp the title of “World’s Longest Flight;” it has plans to resume direct flights from Singapore to New York, which would travel more than 9,500 miles.

If you happen to embark on this flight, or any flight that puts your stomach in knots , you’re going to want to memorize these 10 tricks to avoid getting sick on long flights. And prepare for the worst jetlag of your life.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, this is the shortest flight in America, and it’s probably shorter than your commute to work.

[Source: USA TODAY]