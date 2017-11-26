Taste tapas at Plaza Santa Ana courtesy Me Melia hotelsTo find authentic Spanish tapas in the heart of the old city, head to this charming cobblestone plaza. The open-air square is filled with chairs and tables that correspond to the bars and tapas spots that line the perimeter, including the refined Ana La Santa. All the small plate eateries here serve solid versions of traditional tastes such as jamon Iberico (the delicious cured Spanish ham), tortilla (an egg and potato pie), croquetas (fritters), and patatas bravas (potatoes in a spicy tomato sauce). And it's all for a few Euros, unlike the more expensive touristy spots on the Gran Via. Bonus: Spanish cuisine is part of a healthy Mediterranean diet.

Marvel at the view at Radio ME Madrid courtesy Me Melia hotelsRooftops can make for some stunning places to drink, eat, or even sleep—check out these stunning options for sleeping under the stars. Madrid has its share, especially Radio: On one side, you can sip on-trend cocktails, classic "gin tonics" (the city's warm weather favorite), or a glass of bubbly while grooving to a rotating collection of the city's coolest DJs. Or grab a table at the chic, al fresco restaurant side of the roof for global tapas prepared on an outdoor coal oven (don't miss the tataki beef with chimichurri infused potatoes). Either way you'll have stellar vistas that start with neighboring Teatro Español and extend over the whole sparkling city. If you want to stay in the states, these are the small towns you'd swear were from Europe.

Enjoy crowd-free classic art at Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza Via Wikimedia-Commons/MANZANITAVERDEFor a big dose of culture without the lines and crowds of the Prado, head to the delightful Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum. Here, you'll find stunning Gothic era oil paintings and sculptures, including The Annunciation by El Greco and classic works by Rubens, Rembrandt, and Caravaggio. In the modern galleries is Picasso's enchanting Harlequin with a Mirror, and works from other modern masters such as Renoir, Monet, Van Gogh, and Degas. When you're done with your crowd-free tour, stop at the glass enclosed cafe for perfect people watching and nibbles until 2:00 a.m. Another tip: Make sure to memorize these Spanish phrases everyone should know.

Follow the trendsetters to Malasaña for shopping and cocktails Courtesy Melissa KlurmanThe twisting streets of these Bohemian neighborhoods hide hip bars, cool vintage shops, fun ice cream and snack spots, and trendy dining destinations. Set off on foot to explore the boutique full of unique clothing and housewares, stopping at 1862 Dry Bar for the tastiest cocktails in the city and Café Commercial for updated classics served in 100-year-old restaurant with a modern makeover.

Mix things up with modern art Courtesy Melissa KlurmanWhile you're in the Malasaña neighborhood, get a whole new view of art in the capital city with a stop at the Museum of Contemporary Art. After the classical works on view across town, the bright colors and modern messages will give you a 21st century jolt of energy. One artist to keep an eye out for: Marina Vargas and her traditional sculptures covered with latex foam. Don't miss these 8 weird museums you never knew about.