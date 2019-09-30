The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State

Want to be the most popular house on the block this Halloween? Stock up on trick-or-treaters’ favorite candies.

Get this: The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year. If you’re spending that much money on goodies, you might as well make sure you’re the most popular house on the block. But how will you know which candy to buy in order to land those coveted bragging rights? Check out even more mind-blowing things you didn’t know about Halloween candy.

Thankfully, you don’t have to crunch the numbers—because somebody already did. Researchers at Candystore.com analyzed ten years’ worth of sales data, playing close attention to its sales in the months leading up to Halloween, in particular. Then, they identified the best-selling treats, state-by-state.

Skittles took the No. 1 spot in seven states: Arkansas, California, Deleware, Florida, Hawaii, Minnesota, and South Carolina. Reese’s Cups and Candy Corn were the top picks in five states each. And while trick-or-treaters in California devour nearly 1.6 million pounds of Skittles each year, Texans consume almost 1.1 million pounds of its most popular candy, Reese’s Cups.

Without further ado, these are the top candy in your state—or check them out in this interactive map. If you purchase too much, you can always steal one of these clever ways to use leftover Halloween candy.

Alabama: Hershey’s Mini Bars

Alaska: Twix

Arizona: Hot Tamales

Arkansas: Skittles

California: Skittles

Colorado: Twix

Connecticut: Milky Way

Delaware: Skittles

Florida: Skittles

Georgia: Jolly Ranchers

Hawaii: Skittles

Idaho: Candy Corn

Illinois: Kit Kat

Indiana: Hot Tamales

Iowa: Candy Corn

Kansas: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Kentucky: Swedish Fish

Louisiana: Lemonheads

Maine: Sour Patch Kids

Maryland: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Massachusetts: Butterfinger

Michigan: Starburst

Minnesota: Skittles

Mississippi: Snickers

Missouri: Milky Way

Montana: Double Bubble Gum

Nebraska: Salt Water Taffy

Nevada: Candy Corn

New Hampshire: Starburst

New Jersey: Tootsie Pops

New Mexico: Candy Corn

New York: Hot Tamales

North Carolina: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

North Dakota: Candy Corn

Ohio: M&M’s

Oklahoma: Dubble Bubble Gum

Oregon: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Pennsylvania: Hershey’s Mini Bars

Rhode Island: Twix

South Carolina: Skittles

South Dakota: Starbursts

Tennessee: Tootsie Pops

Texas: Reese’s Cups

Utah: Jolly Ranchers

Vermont: M&Ms

Virginia: Hot Tamales

Washington: Saltwater Taffy

Washington D.C.: Tootsie Pops

West Virginia: Blow Pops

Wisconsin: Starbursts

Wyoming: Salt Water Taffy