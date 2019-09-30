The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State

Get this: The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year. If you’re spending that much money on goodies, you might as well make sure you’re the most popular house on the block. But how will you know which candy to buy in order to land those coveted bragging rights? Check out even more mind-blowing things you didn’t know about Halloween candy.
Thankfully, you don’t have to crunch the numbers—because somebody already did. Researchers at Candystore.com analyzed ten years’ worth of sales data, playing close attention to its sales in the months leading up to Halloween, in particular. Then, they identified the best-selling treats, state-by-state.
Skittles took the No. 1 spot in seven states: Arkansas, California, Deleware, Florida, Hawaii, Minnesota, and South Carolina. Reese’s Cups and Candy Corn were the top picks in five states each. And while trick-or-treaters in California devour nearly 1.6 million pounds of Skittles each year, Texans consume almost 1.1 million pounds of its most popular candy, Reese’s Cups.
Without further ado, these are the top candy in your state—or check them out in this interactive map. If you purchase too much, you can always steal one of these clever ways to use leftover Halloween candy.
Alabama: Hershey’s Mini Bars
Alaska: Twix
Arizona: Hot Tamales
Arkansas: Skittles
California: Skittles
Colorado: Twix
Connecticut: Milky Way
Delaware: Skittles
Florida: Skittles
Georgia: Jolly Ranchers
Hawaii: Skittles
Idaho: Candy Corn
Illinois: Kit Kat
Indiana: Hot Tamales
Iowa: Candy Corn
Kansas: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
Kentucky: Swedish Fish
Louisiana: Lemonheads
Maine: Sour Patch Kids
Maryland: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
Massachusetts: Butterfinger
Michigan: Starburst
Minnesota: Skittles
Mississippi: Snickers
Missouri: Milky Way
Montana: Double Bubble Gum
Nebraska: Salt Water Taffy
Nevada: Candy Corn
New Hampshire: Starburst
New Jersey: Tootsie Pops
New Mexico: Candy Corn
New York: Hot Tamales
North Carolina: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
North Dakota: Candy Corn
Ohio: M&M’s
Oklahoma: Dubble Bubble Gum
Oregon: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
Pennsylvania: Hershey’s Mini Bars
Rhode Island: Twix
South Carolina: Skittles
South Dakota: Starbursts
Tennessee: Tootsie Pops
Texas: Reese’s Cups
Utah: Jolly Ranchers
Vermont: M&Ms
Virginia: Hot Tamales
Washington: Saltwater Taffy
Washington D.C.: Tootsie Pops
West Virginia: Blow Pops
Wisconsin: Starbursts
Wyoming: Salt Water Taffy