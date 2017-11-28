FACUNDO ARRIZA BALAGA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Royal enthusiasts, rejoice! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement this week, which means another royal wedding is in the works. But, let’s be honest: It seemed pretty hard to follow up Kate Middleton’s gorgeous engagement ring—which actually used to belong to Prince Harry. So while the royal couple looked great as they posed for the cameras at Kensington Palace, everyone was actually jostling to get a peek at the new ring on Meghan’s finger.

Although Meghan won’t technically be called a princess once she walks down the aisle, her ring is certainly fit for a queen. The stunning diamond ring was designed by Prince Harry himself and features three diamonds on a simple gold band.

But there’s more to the ring than meets the eye, according to Harry. As a touching tribute to his mother, Princess Diana, the two smaller diamonds are from her personal collection, People reports. And that’s not the only way Prince Harry is keeping his mother’s memory alive.

The large stone in the center has a hidden meaning, too. The diamond is originally from Botswana, which Harry often refers to as his “second home;” the couple also recently vacationed to the African country for Meghan’s birthday.

FACUNDO ARRIZA BALAGA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

“I first went to Botswana in 1997, straight after my mum died. My dad told my brother and me we were going to Africa to get away from it all. This is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world,” the Prince told ABC News. “I have this intense sense of complete relaxation and normality here.”

Swoon! But when the royal couple ties the knot next year, you won’t see Prince Harry wearing a wedding band. No, it’s not a sign that their relationship is on the rocks; here’s why Prince William doesn’t wear a wedding ring, either.

[Source: Women’s Health]