The Royal Baby Name Has Been Revealed! Here’s Why He’s Not a Prince

His title is very different than his cousins!

Another royal baby has arrived! On Monday, May 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, officially welcomed their first child into this world. The official announcement was made from Royal Communications on multiple social media platforms, announcing that the new baby is a boy. Two days later, Prince Harry and Meghan stood in front of a crowd and announced the official name of their baby: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Even though Meghan Markle did not pose for photos immediately following the baby’s birth, she did express a few words to the press on Wednesday, May 8.

“It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing,” Markle said, referring to being a new mom. “He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm. He’s been the dream.”

Although baby Archie is pretty high in the line of succession, he actually won’t be referred to as a prince. In fact, Archie will be referred to as “Master.” His official title will be Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

According to a report by BBC News, being the first-born son of Prince Harry meant Archie could have become Earl of Dumbarton (one of Harry’s lesser titles) or Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. However, the Duke and Duchess settled for the humble title of Master, putting less spotlight on the newest member of the royal family. Johnny Dymond, a BBC royal correspondent, said there’s a “strong indication that they don’t want to bring him up as a formal ‘royal.'”

May certainly is a special month for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Their wedding made history in numerous ways, and now they continue to make history with their new family. With a new baby in the family, this means the line-up to the crown has shifted. Here’s the full line of succession to the British throne.