How much would you pay to own your favorite movie prop? What about that dazzling costume that your celebrity idol wore? If you’re not lucky enough to steal props right off a movie set like the Harry Potter costume designer, you might have to fork over a couple million.

A new infographic from PlayNJ.com reveals the celebrity memorabilia that fetched the most money from buyers. It also shows the year of each sale, as well as some of the lucky, wealthy buyers and sellers. Some of the items reside in museums now, but many went to a single individual!

From dresses worn by Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn to cars driven by Bond and Batman to game-making sports memorabilia, these are the 23 priciest pop culture purchases.

Courtesy PlayNJ.com