weedezign/Shutterstock

When Americans get in their cars to go shopping, they navigate to one business far more often than other retail outlets. Analysts at DriveMode analyzed verbal navigation searches from 876,000 Android users from 2015 to 2018. Out of all the businesses that drivers requested GPS directions for, it was this store 16.8 percent of the time, 24/7 Wall St. reports.

Guessed it yet? That’s right: Walmart. In fact, people asked how to get to the retail giant three times more often than the next closest businesses on the list: McDonald’s and Costco. Here are the things you’re not buying at Walmart, but definitely should.

trekandshoot/Shutterstock

“If they’re not driving to work, this new study shows that Americans get behind the wheel to spend money somewhere, mostly on food,” says DriveMode CEO Yo Koga. “They’re especially drawn to large businesses like Walmart and McDonald’s that advertise extensively and are available, accessible, and convenient in most American communities. In light of Amazon’s e-commerce success, it’s clear that consumers still enjoy selecting their produce with their own hands or being served a hot burger and fresh fries.”

Grocery stores—a category that included Walmart, Costco, and Target—topped the list of non-work destinations, with 30.13 percent. They were followed by fast-food restaurants (21.29 percent), and consumer shopping (17.4 percent). Trips to the bank, gas station, houses of worship, and school rounded out the list. Find out 15 services you didn’t know you could get at Walmart.

The report also showed that American shoppers are loyal to their favorites. Nearly half of the navigation requests were to just nine businesses: Walmart, McDonald’s, Costco, The Home Depot, Target, Starbucks, Best Buy, Lowe’s, and Walgreens.

That’s not to say Americans don’t have regional favorites as well. In-and-Out Burger is a top destination for Texans and Californians. Chick-fil-A is a popular request in Georgia, the state where the company is headquartered. And convenience store Wawa makes the top five in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Next, find out the most convenient fast-food restaurants, according to customers.