We all have our favorite go-to stores, where we know we can find items we love at a price we’re comfortable with—and then there are the retailers we avoid. A recent Harris Poll survey looked at 100 of America’s biggest companies to find out which ones were the most loved and which get a bad rap.

About 25,800 U.S. adults rated companies based on factors such as product quality and social consciousness, which Harris Poll translated into an overall reputation rank. Based on the findings, one thing is clear: People aren’t crazy about Sears.

Sears Holdings Corporation, which owns Sears and Kmart, earned a 64.09 out of 100, giving it the lowest grade of any other retail company in the poll—even lower than McDonald’s (72.39) and Walmart (68.52), which weren’t even in the bottom five. And this was no one-off Sears smearing. The American Customer Satisfaction Index’s 2017 retail report ranked Sears as the second most hated department or discount store, just ahead of Walmart. Find out what ACSI ranked as the worst hotel chains in America.

Apparently, reputation speaks wonders: Sears declared bankruptcy in October 2018 after struggling to compete with online retailers and department stores with better reputations. Since that announcement, the company has released plans to close 263 Kmart and Sears stores by March 2019—not to mention the fact that 2,500 or so others had already been shut down since 2005. The Harris Poll also revealed that shoppers aren’t excited to buy from Sprint Corporation or Chipotle, which have the second and third worst retail reputations, respectively. At least they can share their misery with the grocery store with the worst reputation in America.

But for every hated store, there are ones with glowing reputations. Amazon was the most beloved retail chain in the Harris Poll results, with a score of 83.22, followed by Wegmans (82.75) and Chick-fil-A (81.68). Meanwhile, a new dunnhumby survey confirmed that Amazon and Wegmans are among food shoppers’ favorites—they were rated third and fifth best, respectively, by 7,000 American households, beating out most of the other 56 big-name grocers in the poll. Want to know who came in first place? This is the retailer that just beat Costco as America’s favorite grocery store.