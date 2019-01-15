Julie Clopper/Shutterstock

Amazon is a one-stop online shop for everything from smart home devices like Alexa to cooking gadgets and clothes, too. The limit almost doesn’t exist when it comes to what’s available on the site. There are, however, definitely some products that people loved more than others in 2018.

According to the annual Amazon “Best of Prime” report detailing the most popular items members bought in the past year, tech products were a common purchase. The most-purchased electronic on Amazon in 2018 was the Fire TV Stick. Next were the Echo Dot and Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbuds Headphones. Here are 15 smart home devices that are worth every penny.

The Fire TV stick gives people access to their Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and STARZ accounts, among others, essentially replacing the need for a smart TV. The stick plugs into your TV and an outlet for easy usage. Other notable electronics people loved are the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, a mini camera that instantly prints pictures, and the Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker, a sticky tile you can track to find misplaced items. The report also includes the top non-tech items in categories such as cookware, toys and games, and home improvement, among others. Next, check out the 15 coolest tech products you’ll want to buy this year.