When looking for a new job, it can be tough to find the right fit. You might be puzzled by how the job market has changed since you first entered it. It might seem like every recruiter is asking you to dance through a million different hoops just for their piece of mind.You cross swords with the hiring manager, battling for that prized position. You’re doing the job search jig, sawing through every potential competitor in your path.

But still, you’re stuck alone, sans-job, in the solitaire-y confinement of unemployment.

Alright, that’s enough of that.

Rubik’s cube.

If you got enjoyment out of the above-listed slog of puzzle puns, congratulations! The Strong National Museum of Play might just have a job for you and your puzzle-loving mind. (If wacky, puzzling literature is more of your bag, hop one state over to the Dr. Seuss museum in Massachusetts.)

The museum based in Rochester, New York, is now a hiring a full-time “Puzzle Cataloger,” for a six-month contract. The job would entail sifting through some of the museum’s 7,500 puzzles which date back as far as the 18th century, completing a portion of them, then logging the historic image which the puzzle yields. So there’s no need to worry about getting frustrated, flipping the table, and storming off because you just have to complete the gist of the puzzle.

The museum is looking for someone with a strong understanding of history because the job isn’t just for the hand-eye inclined, but for those who can analyze and identify a historical image. The compensation isn’t bad, either, as their benefits, which include paid-time off and health insurance, would kick in halfway through your contract.

“It’s somebody who’s curious and ready to learn,” Christopher Bensch, the museum’s Vice President for Collections told TIME, “This is a chance to be immersed in a collection unlike any other.”

So if you like puzzles (and have experience using museum collections databases like Argus or PastPerfect, experience with scanning equipment, and a bachelor’s degree in history, humanities, museum studies, or a related field), then this job is definitely for you.

While you wait to hear back on your application, keep yourself occupied trying to find a turtle among lily pads in this puzzle.

