NASA Is Letting You Put Your Name On Mars

Space jettisons all sorts of things down to earth: asteroids, rogue satellites, maybe, but probably not, alien signals (on multiple occasions). Now NASA is granting you the opportunity to sock one right back at the ever-expanding cosmos, in the form of your John Hancock.

In May of 2018, NASA will be sending its Insight rover to Mars on its latest probe of the red planet. And on that lander will be two microchips which could very well have your name. As reported by Space.com, all you need to do is fill out this form, and just like that, your name will be ready for takeoff. Along with your inclusion in the proverbial Mars guestbook will be a downloadable “boarding pass,” as well as a chance to earn “frequent flier” points for every mile the rover and your name traverse.

“Mars continues to excite space enthusiasts of all ages,” Bruce Banerdt, the InSight mission’s principal investigator, of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a statement. “This opportunity lets them become a part of the spacecraft that will study the inside of the Red Planet.”

The frequent flier program includes previous missions in which NASA ran similar projects. A prime example of this would be the 2014 Orion mission, which sent over 1.3 million names up to space on a microchip. The lander is set to arrive in November of 2018 and the deadline for the program ends on November 1, 2017, so, hop to it! (If you really want to tempt fate, instead of your name, type in these food items—they’re banned from space!)

[Source: Mental Floss]