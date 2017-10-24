Pow wow takeaways

coutersy Taylor Markarian

And as the loud beating of the drums surrounded me and the bright colors and eagle feathers of traditional dress swirled about me, I indeed felt the strongest sense of community that I'd ever known. Their culture may be in peril, but they live with incredible conviction and pride. Upon asking Little Wolf to point out his family for me at one point, he simply says, "We're all family." To many, the life of Native Americans may be something of a secret or a shadow, but it carries on with great force. Pow wows take place frequently throughout the year. They sound off with conch shells. They smoke sage and trace again the same dancing steps their ancestors did centuries ago. Their souls are sturdy and unshakable and sure. They laugh and they smile. So to Sherman Alexie, I must say that what I saw was much brighter than I'd been made to imagine.