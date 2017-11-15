Twin Design/Shutterstock

We’ll begin by stating the obvious: Thanks to social media, your private life is now ripe for the picking. That especially goes for Facebook. In fact, it’s now easier than ever for hackers and scammers to get their hands on your personal information through the site—especially if you show any of the signs you share too much on Facebook. And although you may filter yourself on social media, odds are you’re still vulnerable to online predators, thanks to one little-known feature.

Those who keep their “who can look me up by phone” setting on Facebook available to the public also allow their phone number to be public, as well. Put another way, if your privacy settings allow anyone to look you up using your phone number, then anyone can see your phone number, too. The setting itself defaults to “public” view, so it could even be turned on without your knowledge. You should never, ever do these 6 things on Facebook, either.

Sounds a bit worrisome, right? It essentially means that anyone who wants to contact you—including solicitors and scammers—can do so, simply by taking a look at your Facebook profile. And that’s not the only thing your posts can reveal about you.

If you want to save your phone number from prying eyes but still want it on your profile, here’s what to do. Select the down arrow at the top right side of your profile page and choose the Settings option from the drop-down menu. Click “General” from the side menu, then “Contact” to see if you have a number listed. Now, you can limit who can search for you by selecting “Privacy” from the menu on the left side of the page. And you can also change the default setting for “Who can look you up by phone number” to “Friends” or “Friends of friends.” Done!

By the way, Facebook is also secretly tracking you. Here’s how to turn that off, too.