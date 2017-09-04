This New Feature on Google Maps Will Help You Find Parking in Minutes

Courtesy Meghan Jones On the one day when you’re running late to a meeting or appointment, it never fails that all open parking spots magically disappear. Are the parking gods not on your side today? Thankfully, there’s an app for that.

Drivers everywhere, rejoice! Not only can Google help you find a job, make your allergies more manageable, and even tell you if you have depression—but now it can also find that the perfect parking spot for you in minutes. The search powerhouse just revealed in a blog post that its Google Maps app is getting a major upgrade.

Courtesy Meghan Jones For starters, a new feature called “find parking” will uncover even the most elusive parking spots. By tapping the “find parking” option on the app’s Directions card, users in select U.S. cities can view a list of nearby garages and parking lots at their destination. Select a garage or lot, and Google will add the location to the trip—and even provide walking directions from the parking spot to the final destination. (Just make sure you don’t park at this airport, which has the most expensive parking in the world.)

Right now, the feature is only available for Androids and in select U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and New York City. But if Google’s recent app upgrades are any indication, it should be coming to the iPhone—and a city near you—very, very soon.

There’s also an update to the existing “parking difficulty” icon, a feature at the bottom of the app that can estimate a certain destination’s parking situation. Using past data regarding the location’s parking at that particular time, Google can indicate whether the local parking level is “limited,” “medium,” or “easy.” Not only is this tool available in major U.S. cities like New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, and Houston, but you can now use it in 25 cities abroad, including Paris, London, and Madrid.

Parking problems, solved. On your way there, make sure you follow these driving etiquette rules.

