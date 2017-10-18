Stop Everything: You Can Now Order Food on Facebook

Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.comYes, you read that right. Thanks to a new Facebook update, satisfying all of your food cravings is now easier than ever! In fact, you don’t even have to leave Facebook to do it. (We know, we’re excited, too.)

Last week, Facebook introduced their new in-app and on-site food ordering option. Facebook has partnered with several take-out and delivery services, such as Slice, GrubHub, and Delivery.com, to make ordering food more convenient for Facebook users. “People already go to Facebook to figure out what to eat by reading about nearby restaurants, and seeing what their friends say about them. So, we’re making it even easier,” Alex Himel, VP of Local, said in a press release.

There are plenty of ways to access Facebook’s new online ordering option. If you’re on a computer, the easiest way to access it is through the “Explore” menu on the left side of your screen when you’re on your newsfeed. From there, you should see a plate, fork, and knife with “Order Food” next to it. If you don’t see it, click “See More.” If you’re on the Facebook app from an iPhone, tap the three lines on the bottom right corner, which should bring you to the “Explore” menu. From there, scroll down until you see a fork and knife icon with “Order Food” next to it. Again, if you don’t see it, tap “See More.”

Then, voila! You should see a list of restaurants nearby with “Start Order” options next to them. Once you select the “Start Order” option, you will either be directed to their designated ordering service, be given the option to choose which ordering service you’d like to order from, or be directed to their website. Since every restaurant has personalized options, these choices vary. (Again, this is all without leaving the Facebook app or website! By the way, here’s how you can see who unfollowed you on Facebook.)

According to Himel, “You can even check out what your friends have to say about a restaurant before you order your food.” (While you’re browsing those online menus, here are some surprising tricks they may use to influence your order.)