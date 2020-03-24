Skip links
Do you live in the Nicest Place in America?

People Are Putting Their Christmas Lights Back Up in March

Lauren NaruUpdated: Mar. 24, 2020
Houses in alpine village of Leavenworth, WA decorated in December Tashka/getty Images

Is there ever a time Christmas lights don't make you smile?

As more and more Americans practice social distancing and spend time at home, we’ve begun to see a new trend that brings a smile to our face. Some folks are brightening their communities by putting holiday lights back up.

Why are Christmas lights going up right now?

While many of us are typically hanging Easter decorations this time of year, Christmas lights are all the rage. Traditionally meant to spread cheer during the winter months, holiday lights are being put up all across the country as a reminder to stay positive. There’s something about those twinkly little lights that automatically makes us a little bit happier.

How did this idea start?

You can thank Twitter for this great idea.

“What if we all put our Christmas lights back up?” Lane Grindle, a play-by-play broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers, tweeted Sunday. “Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity.”

Just like that, an idea was born and Twitter users across the country started sharing photos of the holiday lights lifting the spirits of their friends, families, and neighbors.

How you can spread cheer

With so many people working from home, now’s the perfect time to dig out that box of Christmas lights. Even if you don’t go all out, a few strings of lights are sure to bring some joy to your community. Or, if you’re like us, you never took them down in the first place, so simply plug them back in.

Originally Published: March 24, 2020

