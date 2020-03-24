As more and more Americans practice social distancing and spend time at home, we’ve begun to see a new trend that brings a smile to our face. Some folks are brightening their communities by putting holiday lights back up.

Why are Christmas lights going up right now?

While many of us are typically hanging Easter decorations this time of year, Christmas lights are all the rage. Traditionally meant to spread cheer during the winter months, holiday lights are being put up all across the country as a reminder to stay positive. There’s something about those twinkly little lights that automatically makes us a little bit happier.

How did this idea start?

You can thank Twitter for this great idea.

“What if we all put our Christmas lights back up?” Lane Grindle, a play-by-play broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers, tweeted Sunday. “Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity.”

Just like that, an idea was born and Twitter users across the country started sharing photos of the holiday lights lifting the spirits of their friends, families, and neighbors.

Sound On. Lights On. Hearts lifted. ❤️ We had our first confirmed case of #COVID19 in Cheatham County, Tennessee today. Our response is to be the light, and stay home! #FlattenTheCurve y’all. Have yourself a Merry Little Quarantine. 🎄#CoronaVirusChallenge #christmaslights #love pic.twitter.com/HmkTCm5O2Q — Brenda Sparks (@theatreartist) March 19, 2020

Today a few of my neighbours decided we needed a bit more light in this dark time and decided to turn their Christmas lights back on. I hope it brings a smile to you face like it did mine. pic.twitter.com/MukgY36FTj — Nadine (@NadineGB204) March 18, 2020

My youngest son was bored today and said, “can we put Christmas lights on our tree outside to cheer us up?” Great idea buddy. Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10 year old. #Rhodeisland #hope #lovemysons #Christmas #Cumberland pic.twitter.com/qhVjeuLc02 — Mike Griffin (@rhodyknowsbest) March 16, 2020

How you can spread cheer

With so many people working from home, now’s the perfect time to dig out that box of Christmas lights. Even if you don’t go all out, a few strings of lights are sure to bring some joy to your community. Or, if you’re like us, you never took them down in the first place, so simply plug them back in.

