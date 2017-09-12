Vanessa Neufeld

These clouds crawling over northwest Oklahoma look plenty angry, but Canadian photographer Vanessa Neufeld wouldn’t have minded if they had been nastier. Neufeld is a storm chaser, and she visits the Midwest each May hoping to cross paths with wicked weather. It’s not all about the chase, however. “A big storm brings a mixed bag of emotions,” she says. “You’re in awe of it, and you’re worried about who could be affected.” In fact, after a bad storm, Neufeld often pitches in with the cleanup. “If anything gets hit, I’m there to help as much as I can.”