This Storm Chaser Captured a Perfect Shot that Will Give You Goosebumps

It will make you feel like you're in the storm.

By

Vanessa Neufeld

These clouds crawling over northwest Oklahoma look plenty angry, but  Canadian photographer Vanessa Neufeld wouldn’t have minded if they had been nastier. Neufeld is a storm chaser, and she visits the Midwest each May hoping to cross paths with wicked weather. It’s not all about the chase, however. “A big storm brings a mixed bag of emotions,” she says. “You’re in awe of it, and you’re worried about who could be affected.” In fact, after a bad storm, Neufeld often pitches in with the cleanup. “If anything gets hit, I’m there to help as much as I can.”

