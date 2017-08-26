Young love AP/REX/Shutterstock Back in June 1953, John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Lee Bouvier were engaged—not married—but still doing coupley things like sailing at Hyannis, Massachusetts. Even before she was First Lady, Jackie O had a style all her own—learn Back in June 1953, John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Lee Bouvier were engaged—not married—but still doing coupley things like sailing at Hyannis, Massachusetts. Even before she was First Lady, Jackie O had a style all her own—learn her timeless style tips that you can still pull off today.

By each other's sides William J. Smith/AP/REX/Shutterstock A 1943 war injury left John F. Kennedy with excruciating back pain, even after he was elected senator in 1952. Talking to a reporter when recovering from an operation in May 1955, Jackie stands by JFK’s side. A 1943 war injury left John F. Kennedy with excruciating back pain, even after he was elected senator in 1952. Talking to a reporter when recovering from an operation in May 1955, Jackie stands by JFK’s side.

From couple to family TONY CAMERANO/AP/REX/Shutterstock Four years into their marriage, John and Jackie welcome their daughter, Caroline Kennedy. The parents couldn’t look prouder after their baby was baptized in December 1957. Four years into their marriage, John and Jackie welcome their daughter, Caroline Kennedy. The parents couldn’t look prouder after their baby was baptized in December 1957.

The big reveal Henry Burroughs/AP/REX/Shutterstock After JFK announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination at a January 1960 news conference, he and his wife are all smiles. Learn the truth behind this After JFK announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination at a January 1960 news conference, he and his wife are all smiles. Learn the truth behind this myth about Kennedy's campaign that everyone still believes.

Adoring fans Matty Zimmerman/AP/REX/Shutterstock John and Jackie pause for a friendly conversation with an airplane stewardess after landing in New York in July 1960. John and Jackie pause for a friendly conversation with an airplane stewardess after landing in New York in July 1960.

Setting sail AP/REX/Shutterstock In August 1960—just months before JFK would be elected president—the then-senator and his wife took their sailboat, Victura, out for a spin. Learn more about In August 1960—just months before JFK would be elected president—the then-senator and his wife took their sailboat, Victura, out for a spin. Learn more about surprising talents and hobbies of U.S. presidents

Easy, breezy summer Underwood Archives/UIG/REX/Shutterstock On August 31, 1960, a photographer snapped this sweet close-up of the Kennedys in Massachusetts. On August 31, 1960, a photographer snapped this sweet close-up of the Kennedys in Massachusetts.

Doubly good news AP/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK The couple’s son, John F. Kennedy Jr., was born in December 1960, just a month after his dad was elected president. The couple’s son, John F. Kennedy Jr., was born in December 1960, just a month after his dad was elected president.

Ready to be Mr. and Mrs. President AP/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK The Kennedys looked utterly sophisticated on inauguration day, with John in a high hat and Jackie in her classic pillbox hat. Fun fact: Jacqueline Kennedy helped design her own inaugural gown. Don't miss these The Kennedys looked utterly sophisticated on inauguration day, with John in a high hat and Jackie in her classic pillbox hat. Fun fact: Jacqueline Kennedy helped design her own inaugural gown. Don't miss these crazy facts about Jacqueline Kennedy and all the other First Ladies

All dressed up Uncredited/AP/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK At an inaugural ball the day President Kennedy took his oath of office, John looks like he’s in total disbelief, while Jackie beams proudly on his right. Check out these other At an inaugural ball the day President Kennedy took his oath of office, John looks like he’s in total disbelief, while Jackie beams proudly on his right. Check out these other First Ladies' stunning inaugural gowns

Family ride AP/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK The first family arrives in Washington, DC, after visiting the family home in Palm Beach, Florida, in February 1961. Learn about the The first family arrives in Washington, DC, after visiting the family home in Palm Beach, Florida, in February 1961. Learn about the weird animals JFK had at the White House

London calling Historia/REX/Shutterstock Americans might not have royalty, but they sure can be treated like it. In 1961, the Kennedys went to a dinner at Buckingham Palace (where we can bet they didn't serve these Americans might not have royalty, but they sure can be treated like it. In 1961, the Kennedys went to a dinner at Buckingham Palace (where we can bet they didn't serve these foods Her Highness never eats ) and made sure to stop for a photo op with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh. Check out these other rare photos of the Royal couple

Strolling along William J. Smith/AP/REX/Shutterstock The Kennedys look amused leaving DC's Holy Trinity Catholic Church in April 1962, and we wish we were in on the joke. The Kennedys look amused leaving DC's Holy Trinity Catholic Church in April 1962, and we wish we were in on the joke.

Christmas cheer AP/REX/Shutterstock Jacqueline wraps her arm around John’s as the Kennedys attend a 1962 holiday party in the White House. Use these Jacqueline wraps her arm around John’s as the Kennedys attend a 1962 holiday party in the White House. Use these holiday party fashion tips to look as classy as Jackie O.

Easter AP/REX/Shutterstock After a private Easter service in 1963, the Kennedys line up with their kids, who were 3 and 5 at the time. Use these

