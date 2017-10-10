10 Rare Photos of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ Wedding
The day Lady Diana Spencer became Diana, Princess of Wales was the wedding of the century. These rarely seen photos capture the excitement and elegance of that famous ceremony.
A wedding for the agesREX Shutterstock/shutterstockOn July 19, 1981, Lady Diana Spencer married Charles, Prince of Wales, and they became one of the most notable couples in the history of the British monarchy. What no one knew back then was that Diana had a secret message painted on her shoes.
The royal rideREX Shutterstock/shutterstockThe couple arrived separately at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London by way of an elegant carriage ride, and then departed the same way together as husband and wife.
Inside the ceremonyREX Shutterstock/shutterstockThink this church looks crowded? An estimated 750 million people watched the wedding ceremony worldwide. Luckily, few could hear Diana when she messed up her wedding vows. That just goes to show that anyone can get wedding day jitters! Here are more secrets about Princess Diana no one knew until after her death.
Content continues below ad
Sharing secretsAP REX Shutterstock/shutterstockWe can’t be sure what Prince Charles is telling his bride, but we can only assume they were words of love. Or he was trying to calm her wedding jitters!
Here comes the brideREX Shutterstock/shutterstockPrincess Diana’s gorgeous train was a whopping 25 feet long. It took her three and a half minutes to walk up and down the aisle! There were reportedly 10,000 pearls on her dress, which she also spilled perfume on. This is the fragrance she wore on her wedding day.
Familiar facesREX Shutterstock/shutterstockQueen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip joined in the carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace. This couple has a fascinating love story of their own—just check out these photos from their 70 years of marriage.
Content continues below ad
The princess waveREX Shutterstock/shutterstockDiana never looked more like a princess than when she did a princess wave to a crowd of adoring spectators. She always had a special place in her heart for her people. These are the most memorable quotes from the People’s Princess.
Meeting the parentsREX Shutterstock/shutterstockTalk about a powerful double date! After the ceremony, Prince Charles and Princess Diana shared a moment with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, another equally precious couple. Prince Philip even has his own nickname for Her Majesty.
The whole familyAP REX Shutterstock/shutterstockThis family portrait with the bride and groom shows just how close the royal family is. But to us outsiders, remembering who’s who from which marriage can get a little tricky. That’s why we keep this royal family tree on hand.
Content continues below ad
Sealed with a kissAP REX Shutterstock/shutterstockThe newlyweds kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Sadly, no one could have predicted the happy union would end. This is what really happened between Princess Diana and Prince Charles.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.