A wedding for the ages REX Shutterstock/shutterstock On July 19, 1981, Lady Diana Spencer married Charles, Prince of Wales, and they became one of the most notable couples in the history of the British monarchy. What no one knew back then was that Diana had a On July 19, 1981, Lady Diana Spencer married Charles, Prince of Wales, and they became one of the most notable couples in the history of the British monarchy. What no one knew back then was that Diana had a secret message painted on her shoes

The royal ride REX Shutterstock/shutterstock The couple arrived separately at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London by way of an elegant carriage ride, and then departed the same way together as husband and wife. The couple arrived separately at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London by way of an elegant carriage ride, and then departed the same way together as husband and wife.

Inside the ceremony REX Shutterstock/shutterstock Think this church looks crowded? An estimated 750 million people watched the wedding ceremony worldwide. Luckily, few could hear Diana when she messed up her wedding vows. That just goes to show that anyone can get wedding day jitters! Here are more Think this church looks crowded? An estimated 750 million people watched the wedding ceremony worldwide. Luckily, few could hear Diana when she messed up her wedding vows. That just goes to show that anyone can get wedding day jitters! Here are more secrets about Princess Diana no one knew until after her death

Content continues below ad

Sharing secrets AP REX Shutterstock/shutterstock We can’t be sure what Prince Charles is telling his bride, but we can only assume they were words of love. Or he was trying to calm her wedding jitters! We can’t be sure what Prince Charles is telling his bride, but we can only assume they were words of love. Or he was trying to calm her wedding jitters!

Here comes the bride REX Shutterstock/shutterstock Princess Diana’s gorgeous train was a whopping 25 feet long. It took her three and a half minutes to walk up and down the aisle! There were reportedly 10,000 pearls on her dress, which she also spilled perfume on. This is the Princess Diana’s gorgeous train was a whopping 25 feet long. It took her three and a half minutes to walk up and down the aisle! There were reportedly 10,000 pearls on her dress, which she also spilled perfume on. This is the fragrance she wore on her wedding day

Familiar faces REX Shutterstock/shutterstock Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip joined in the carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace. This couple has a fascinating love story of their own—just check out these Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip joined in the carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace. This couple has a fascinating love story of their own—just check out these photos from their 70 years of marriage

Content continues below ad

The princess wave REX Shutterstock/shutterstock Diana never looked more like a princess than when she did a princess wave to a crowd of adoring spectators. She always had a special place in her heart for her people. These are the Diana never looked more like a princess than when she did a princess wave to a crowd of adoring spectators. She always had a special place in her heart for her people. These are the most memorable quotes from the People’s Princess

Meeting the parents REX Shutterstock/shutterstock Talk about a powerful double date! After the ceremony, Prince Charles and Princess Diana shared a moment with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, another equally precious couple. Prince Philip even has Talk about a powerful double date! After the ceremony, Prince Charles and Princess Diana shared a moment with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, another equally precious couple. Prince Philip even has his own nickname for Her Majesty

The whole family AP REX Shutterstock/shutterstock This family portrait with the bride and groom shows just how close the royal family is. But to us outsiders, remembering who’s who from which marriage can get a little tricky. That’s why we keep this This family portrait with the bride and groom shows just how close the royal family is. But to us outsiders, remembering who’s who from which marriage can get a little tricky. That’s why we keep this royal family tree on hand.

Content continues below ad