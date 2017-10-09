tryam

Horror movies have some of the most distinctive soundtracks and sound effects. When the eponymous shark from Jaws is making its approach to unsuspecting beach-goers, alternating ominous notes played on the tuba help build the suspense. In Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, the trill of a high-pitched violin helps make the film’s climactic shower murder scene one of the most distinctive in the history of cinema, despite never showing the gore of the murder itself.

And even beyond the ghastly scene-building soundtracks, films seem to follow a trend when dealing with the music preferences of its psychopaths. For example, Hannibal Lecter was a big classical music fan, so much so that he killed a violinist because he messed up a note, which shows a bit more dedication than camping out for concert tickets overnight. But this portrayal of preference might be a bit off-base because according to the Guardian, it’s a different genre that’s preferred by psychopaths. (Did you know there’s a specific way that psychopaths take their coffee?)

In a study conducted by New York University, a group of 200 hundred people was subjected to testing to determine their “psychopath scores,” then they were exposed to 260 different songs. The participants were then asked to rate each song and the researchers pulled that data and connected it with psychopath scores to get their results. The genre which was most preferred by psychopaths was rap and R&B music, followed by rock music. Here are some other signs of a psychopath you should know.

“You don’t want to have these people in positions where they can cause a lot of harm,” lead researcher Pascal Wallisch told the Guardian. “We need a tool to identify them without their cooperation or consent… The ethics of this are very hairy, but so is having a psychopath as a boss, and so is having a psychopath in any position of power.”

When it got down to specific bands and music, Patrick Bateman’s (the psycho from Amercian Psycho) favorite band Huey Lewis and the News was nowhere to be found. But other chart-toppers managed to do well with the mad crowd. If you enjoy songs about protagonists with vomit on their sweater already (mom’s spaghetti) or about measuring street knowledge using the customary system, then you might be a psychopath (Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” and Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” were the two most psychopathic songs.)

Songs considered the least psychopathic were “My Sharona” by the Knack and “Titanium” by Sia—curious to know what else you can find out through music choice? Here’s what your favorite type of music reveals about your personality.

[Source: The Guardian]