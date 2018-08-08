This Is the Rarest Personality Type in the World

agsandrew/Shutterstock

You’ve most likely had to take a Myers-Briggs Type Indicator test at some point in your life. If you haven’t, here’s a quick summary: The test measures which side you lean more towards in four different areas: Extroversion vs. Introversion, Sensing vs. Intuition, Thinking vs. Feeling, and Judging vs. Perceiving.

After you take the test, don't be surprised if you're oddly freaked out by how accurate your results are. If you happened to fall into the INFJ personality type, you're a rare breed; only 1.5 percent of the general population fits into that category, making it the rarest personality type in the world.

According to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator test, the INFJ personality is more introverted, intuitive, feeling, and judging. In other words, they're a bit more reserved, but they're very loyal friends and make strong, empathetic leaders.

On the other end of the scale, the most popular personality type is ISFJ. If you’re curious about your personality type, take the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator test for yourself.

