Can You Name the 20 Romantic Movies in This Picture?

And more importantly: How many have you seen?

If you consider yourself a rom-com buff, you’ll want to try your hand at this fun puzzle. Flower delivery company FloraQueen illustrated iconic scenes from 20 of the best romantic movies ever and compiled them into a single image.

Not to give too many hints, but the films range from a 1940s classics to blockbuster hits released just last year. They run the gamut from Oscar winners to girls’ night in picks, and from tearjerkers to laugh-out-loud comedies. Their timeless charms prove that rom-coms deserve so much more than their Hollywood fluff reputation. If you haven’t seen all of the films, you’ll want to add them to your must-watch list, along with the top romantic movies you haven’t seen (but should).

Check it out below, then keep scrolling for the answers.

Courtesy FloraQueen.com

Harder than it sounds, huh? Here are the answers so you can figure out if you got them all right, and what the answers are for the ones you couldn’t quite crack. If this puzzle was a breeze for you, try your hand at these 19 brain teasers that will leave you stumped.

1. The Shape of Water (2017)

2. Titanic (1997)

3. La La Land (2016)

4. Amélie (2001)

5. Grease (1978)

6. Pretty Woman (1990)

7. My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

8. 500 Days of Summer (2009)

9. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

10. Say Anything (1989)

11. A Star Is Born (2018)

12. There’s Something About Mary (1998)

13. Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

14. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

15. Brokeback Mountain (2005)

16. The Notebook (2004)

17. Juno (2007)

18. Ghost (1990)

19. Casablanca (1942)

20. When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Now that you’ve completed this puzzle, test your smarts with 25 of the hardest riddles ever.