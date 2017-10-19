Isaaack/Shutterstock

For the royal family, everything—even the most innocuous actions—seems to be worth noting. There’s even a scientific reason why people care so much about the royals. But when something like a pregnancy is announced, the doors are blown off and the world goes into a frenzy of excitement, rejoicing about the arrival of a potential future sovereign of the U.K. (A few decades ago, this doctor changed the history of royal births.)

So, when it was announced that Kate Middleton was pregnant with her third child, the public began chomping at the bit for details. And thanks to a recent release from Kensington Palace, a due date has been approximated. In April of 2018, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will welcome a new baby sibling.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018. pic.twitter.com/jOzB1TJMof — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2017

This announcement comes about a month and a half after the pregnancy was confirmed. The projected birth month gives the newest royal baby a 3.3 percent chance of sharing a birthday with his or her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who will turn 92 on April 21. There is also a 3.3 percent chance that the royal baby will be born on April 6, also known as Paul Rudd’s birthday, which would still be pretty cool.

Will the arrival of the third royal baby shake anything up in the royal family tree’s line of succession? Yes, yes it will, and here’s how.