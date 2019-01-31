Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The very concept of a royal family is one of tradition and etiquette. So it should come as no surprise that monarchies themselves survive in the modern world, for the most part, in tradition alone.

And to help maintain that sense of tradition, the British royal family abides by a very specific set of rules. For example, they reportedly can’t wear colorful nail polish, and they aren’t supposed to take selfies with fans. But they don’t always follow the rules—learn 12 times the royal family broke their own protocol.

Their rules even extend to when they’re on vacation; royal family members are required to pack a very specific outfit no matter where they go, according to

When on holiday, the royals always have to be ready with a black outfit. The reasoning makes rather moribund sense: They must always be prepared with mourning attire, just in case there is a death in the family. Here are 18 more etiquette rules the royal family must follow.

It seems as though the tradition began with Queen Elizabeth II, back in 1952. While on royal tour with Prince Philip in Kenya, her father, King George VI, passed. A suitable black dress was not packed for the Queen, but she couldn’t be seen stepping out of the plane back in the United Kingdom without the proper mourning clothes. Instead, she had to wait for a black outfit to be brought onboard so she could change before exiting the plane.

Waiting around on an airplane for an outfit change wasn’t ideal, so the devastating event sparked a new rule. From then on, the entire royal family has been required to pack a black outfit in case of another worst-case scenario in the future. Next, check out the other dress code rules the royal family must follow.

