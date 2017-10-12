ostill/ShutterstockDid you know that “scuba” is actually an acronym? It stands for Self Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus and wasn’t coined by the “Father of Scuba Diving” Jacques Cousteau. The name is widely believed to have been created by Christian Lambertsen, the inventor of an early scuba predecessor. Next, did you know that a burnt forest is a large thicket of trees and undergrowth that has endured a blaze?

Now that we've provided the proper glossary of terms for the upcoming brain teaser, onto the entree.

You walk into a charred and salt water-doused coastal forest. In a clearing, you come upon the corpse of a man wearing a scuba suit, surrounded by ashes but without any hint of a burn on him. How exactly did he get there?

Take as much time as you need.

The solution: The scuba diver was going for a swim in the sea nearby and a water bomber plane inadvertently scooped him up when it was gathering water to extinguish the fire. When it released its load, the scuba diver was sent careening to the ground and died on impact.

The moral of the story is that you should never scuba dive during a forest fire, or else you'll become a riddle.

