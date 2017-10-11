Content continues below ad

Are you a member of a "protected class"?

Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

Pregnant

Over the age of 40

Taking (or who took) leave under the Family Medical Leave Act

Requesting (or who requested) an accommodation for a medical condition or disability

In the military reserve or National Guard who is absent because of appropriate activation orders

On jury duty

Making (or has made) a claim for Worker's Compensation benefits

Asking (or has asked) to be paid what they have actually earned.

Lodging (or has lodged) a legal complaint against their employer.

A "whistleblower" (one who brings an employer's wrongdoing to light), although Gunderson says that the particulars vary from state to state and sometimes based on who the employer is.

One thing to consider is whether you are a member of a "protected class," says Erik Gunderson, an employment attorney in Southern California. "Protected classes" are defined by law, and in nearly all U.S. States, and under any federal employment, they include anyone who is:If you are a member of a protected class, your employer can't fire you because of your identification with that protected class, Gunderson emphasizes. A member of a protected class can be fired just like any other employee. What they are protected from is being fired for being a member of a protected class. Whether that is the case and how you can prove that is discussed below.