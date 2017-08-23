Everything looks better in "Marocain" – 2017 Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Marocain is a little bit like Moroccan—that's because it's derived from the French word for it. But we're talking fashion. You've probably read this word in Vogue or in your class on obscure names for fabric. Here's how you use it in a sentence: "The First Lady entered the lounge wearing a stunning ribbed crepe dress made of marocain." Here are some Marocain is a little bit like Moroccan—that's because it's derived from the French word for it. But we're talking fashion. You've probably read this word in Vogue or in your class on obscure names for fabric. Here's how you use it in a sentence: "The First Lady entered the lounge wearing a stunning ribbed crepe dress made of marocain." Here are some timeless fashion tips inspired by Jackie Kennedy. She probably wore some marocain.

Congrats on having something named after you Mr. "Feldenkrais!" – 2016 Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Feldenkrais is basically just exercise. It's a trademark named after the guy who invented this system of movements that ease tension and raise body awareness. Feldenkrais had a bum knee so he drew on the martial arts to create his methods. Here's how you use it: "Grab your yoga mat and settle in for some relaxing feldenkrais movement." Ready to give it a shot? Here are some easy yoga poses anyone can do

"Gesellschaft" is pronounced "gazelle shaft" – 2016 Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com So this word is definitely of German origin and it refers to your society and the people you hang with socially as a duty or just based on being part of the same group. As in: "Entering the school for the year's first PTA meeting, Giselle realized she was part of a gesellschaft, a group of parents connected by duty, neighborhood, and a bunch of kids the same age." Here are 10 ways to find your mom squad

"Nunatak" has nothing to do with nuns – 2015 Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Nunatak derives from the Inuit word for mountain peak. However, a nunatak is not your average mountain peak. It's a peak not covered with ice and snow, but it's surrounded by ice and snow—also known as a "glacial island." Here's how it's used: "Zack nearly had a heart attack when he realized he lacked an anorak on the nunatak." (Anorak means parka!)

John Jacob Jingleheimer "Scherenschnitte" – 2015 Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Scherenschnitte means "scissor cuts" in German. But these are special scissor cuts. Think artwork and décor and elaborate snowflakes cut into paper. Here's an example: "Mitzy unfolded her valentine, which was a decorative heart banner cut into paper, and realized J.J. was a great artist of scherenschnitte."

What's the internet version of "Feuilleton?" – 2014 Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Feuilleton is a lot like the comics page or the Arts and Leisure section. It's the section of French newspapers where they put the reviews and novel serials—usually down toward the bottom, because, hey, that stuff's, you know, less important. It derives from the French word for sheet of paper and leaf. Use it this way: "Ratatouille scanned the feuilleton with gusto looking for the review of his new restaurant."

"Stichomythia" is not contagious - 2014 Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Stichomythia has nothing to with medical diagnoses and everything to do with Greek plays. It's basically an early form of witty repartee. In this early dramatic style, actors alternate single lines of verse during intense scenes. As in: "We need a lot more stichomythia in modern sitcoms, don't you think?" In the mood for some witty dialogue? Check out these funny court transcripts

Yes, you pronounce the "k" in Knaidel – 2013 Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Knaidels are a type of yummy dumpling that are usually served in soup. You can fill them with matzo meal, eggs, or things like ground almonds or grated potatoes. Use this line at your next party: "Hey, who's got a great knaidel recipe?" Don't forget to pronounce the 'k'!

"Guetapens" spells danger! – 2012 Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com See you if you can guess the meaning of "guetapens" from context: "Wily Coyote always falls victim to the Roadrunner's guetapens." This French word means an ambush or trap. Watch out!

