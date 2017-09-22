This Spelling Test from 1974 Will Drive You Insane

Africa Studio/ShutterstockDr. William Kottmeyer was a “bespectacled, grandfatherly man” who, if you went to elementary school in the ‘70s or ‘80s, is probably directly responsible for giving you a migraine headache.

One of America’s foremost authors on English spelling, Kottmeyer’s “Basic Goals in Spelling” series sold more than 225 million copies (as of his 1989 death) and is said to have appeared in half of all American classrooms. We can thank Dr. Kottmeyer for teaching thousands of us how to spell. But we can also curse him for inventing one of the most devilish spelling quizzes of all time, fiendishly published in the March 1974 edition of Reader’s Digest. Today, dear reader, we share it with you again.

The words you’ll find on the quiz below are all examples of what Kottmeyer called “spelling demons” —regularly-used English words that are each notoriously tricky to spell, often due to our language’s squishy rules about doubling consonants and pairing vowels (reminder: “i before e except after c” is wrong 75 percent of the time). Despite making English spelling his life’s work, Kottmeyer was keen to address the ridiculousness of our language. The only way to properly teach reading and spelling, he maintained, was to switch to a 44-letter alphabet that includes a symbol for each sound in English. “But we won’t make the change,” he told The Times, “because of the enormous investment in our crummy 26‐symbol alphabet.” He wasn’t alone, of course—this guy tried to invent a new English language (and the result was ridiculous).

Ready for the test? Good. Following is a list of 25 of Kottmeyer’s favorite “spelling demons.” Which of the words below is misspelled?

Embarrass Liquefy Coliseum Siege Battalion Rarefy Seize Shriek Acquiesce Supersede Weird Wield Cemetery Ukulele Gauge Hypocrisy Controversy Sizable Mischievous Accommodate Inoculate Judgment Sacrilegious Desiccate Dyeing (coloring)

So—how many misspelled words did you notice?

If you picked 4 or more words, you’re wrong.

In fact, if you picked any words, you’re wrong.

The answer is: None of the above words are misspelled.

Kottmeyer specially selected these finicky phonemes for what he called his “Spelling List for Literate Adults,” a 50-word list that he liked to spring on his unsuspecting friends and colleagues. Expecting to find errors, we “literate adults” look for misspellings where there aren’t any, easily fooled by a cluster of words whose correct spellings look just a little off to begin with. But they’re not off—they’re right on the money. And that, folks, is why they’re called demons.

