This Is the Least Reliable Cell Phone Company in America

Flegere/Shutterstock

Could you imagine your life without your cell phone? We’re guessing no—our phones have basically become another limb for many of us. Everyone is constantly streaming, talking, texting, or surfing the web at all hours of the day so, having a reliable cell phone company is important. And if you want to avoid a situation where you throw your phone onto the ground in frustration, you’re going to want to steer clear of one cell phone company in particular. Before you put your phone away though, learn about the places you should never keep your phone.

RootMetrics gathered data on the four major cell phone providers—Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile—to see which one had the best overall performance. They tested call, data, and text reliability in all 50 states and across 125 of the most populated metropolitan markets. Sprint consistently fell behind the other carriers in all metrics. Verizon came out on top, T-Mobile took second place, and AT&T came in third. If you’re tired of paying for data overages, try these tricks to use less data and lower your cell phone bill.

In a similar study, J.D. Power collected data from over 30,000 customers on call quality, data quality, and texting for the major carriers in six regions. Sprint came in last in all of the regions except for the Southeast, where it tied for last with AT&T.

However, Sprint does have one of the cheapest phone plans, but the low cost can backfire when you’re lost in the middle of nowhere and your map app won’t work. So sadly, Sprint customers, that dead zone in your house or at your office is likely because of your cell phone provider. If your provider isn’t the problem and it’s just your old phone, try these easy tricks to speed up your cell phone.