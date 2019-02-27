The Only 2 States That Don’t Observe Daylight Saving Time

If you live there, you already know who you lucky ducks are.

shutterstock (3)

On the second Sunday of March, Americans around the country wake up a little more groggy and a lot more annoyed than usual, knowing that they lost an hour of sleep. (This year, that dreaded day falls on March 11, 2018.) But for a select few, that day is just a regular Sunday. Not all states observe Daylight Saving Time.

The United States officially adopted Daylight Saving Time (yes, not “Savings”) as part of the Uniform Time Act of 1966. Before that, states could come up with their own versions of the practice. In fact, Iowa once had 23 different pairs of start and end dates throughout the state. This new law brought much needed order to the country’s clocks, but it didn’t require all states to comply. And so, two states eventually opted out: Hawaii and Arizona.

Hawaii abandoned the law in 1967 because, well, it just didn’t make sense. One of the benefits of Daylight Saving Time is that there’s more daylight in the evening. But in Hawaii, the sun rises and sets at about the same time every day, TIME reports. Here are 11 more things you probably didn’t know about Daylight Saving Time.

Arizona followed suit in 1968 because it also gets a lot of daylight year round. Not setting clocks forward also ensures that there are lower temperatures during waking and bedtime hours. However, the Navajo Nation in northeastern Arizona does observe Daylight Saving Time so it can have a uniform time with the parts of the territory in Utah and New Mexico.

A few U.S. territories also refrain from observing Daylight Saving Time: the commonwealths of Puerto Rico and the Northern Marina Islands; the U.S. Virgin Islands; American Samoa; and Guam.

Some states have drafted bills to adhere to daylight saving year round or end the practice altogether—here are six totally valid reasons to get rid of Daylight Saving Time—but for now, the rest of the country still has to change its clocks twice a year.

So yes, you have every right to be annoyed when March rolls around, but getting your body used to the time change doesn’t have to be a struggle. Check out these 16 ways sleep doctors adjust to Daylight Saving Time.

[Source: TIME]