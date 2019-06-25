46 States Where Fireworks Are Legal

Before you attempt to light up the night with a DIY fireworks spectacle, find out the states where fireworks are legal.

Fireworks are so synonymous with the Fourth of July that they feel as American as apple pie. In actuality, these celebratory sparks are heavily regulated from state to state and not legal everywhere. And, by the way, here’s why we set off fireworks on Independence Day in the first place.

So, which are the states where fireworks are legal? Forty-six states plus Washington, D.C. allow consumer fireworks in some form but, again, exactly what that form is varies between states. For example, Indiana has relatively lenient laws compared to other states. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, the following are permitted in the Hoosier State: “Consumer fireworks that comply with the construction, chemical composition, and labeling regulations of the U.S. Consumer Products Commission.” However, you must be 18 years old to purchase them and there are time limitations as to when you can use them. Fireworks can only be set off between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on non-holidays but can go on until midnight on special occasions including July 4, Memorial Day, and New Year’s Eve.

Other states where fireworks are legal and have more relaxed laws on what consumers can obtain include Missouri, Pennsylvania, Texas, and South Carolina.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, California is one of the states where fireworks are legal but within stricter limits. Ground and hand-held sparkling devices are a-ok, as are “cylindrical and cone fountains, wheel and ground spinners, illuminating torches,” and certain flitter sparklers. Anyone 16 years or older is able to purchase those, but only between noon on June 28 through noon on July 6. Not legal are things like firecrackers, roman candles, chasers, wire and wooden stick sparklers, and skyrockets.

To get the lowdown specifically for your area, it’s best to check with a directory of states where fireworks are legal and their laws.

Massachusetts is the only state that bans all consumer fireworks so if you’re celebrating the Fourth of July there, don’t even think about it creating your own sparks. Instead, think about heading out to view the best Independence Day firework display in the state.

Illinois, Ohio, and Vermont are also pretty restrictive in terms of what consumers can light up. They only allow wire or wood stick sparklers and similar novelty items.

For simple breakdowns, these are the states where fireworks are legal by category:

States permitting a majority of consumer fireworks:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Georgia

Iowa

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

West Virginia

Wyoming

States permitting the sale and use of fireworks that are non-aerial and non-explosive:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Hawaii

Idaho

Maryland

Minnesota

New York

New Jersey

North Carolina

Oregon

Rhode Island

Virginia

Wisconsin

District of Columbia

And, hey, if your state has strict fireworks laws, leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals and find a professional display to enjoy, like these 10 of America’s most spectacular Fourth of July fireworks shows.