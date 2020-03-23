26 Stores That Promise to Keep Paying Employees Amid Coronavirus Closures

You can feel good spending your hard-earned cash at one of these brands that supports its employees.

The coronavirus outbreak is not only scary, but it has seemingly turned the world on its side. The social distancing, sheltering in place that most of the country is encouraged to practice, and even official state orders have forced many stores to close for the time being. (And, if you are shopping, don’t become a victim of this shopping frenzy.)

While the resulting economic stress is undeniably taking a toll on businesses, it’s nice to know that some companies are continuing to pay their employees. So if you’re online shopping during your own time at home, consider making a purchase you can feel good about from one of these retailers to help out their bottom line.

American Eagle

All American Eagle and Aerie stores plan to be closed until at least March 27. According to the company, employees will be paid for their normal hours.

Ann Taylor

The apparel retailer announced that Ann Taylor, Loft, and Ann Taylor Factory stores would remain closed until the end of March. During this time, all store employees will receive compensation for their scheduled shifts.

Allbirds

The shoe retailer has shuttered all stores in the United States and Europe until the end of March. However, employees will receive both pay and benefits during the time the retailer is closed.

Apple

The tech giant has closed all of its retails stores in the United States and in most other countries around the world through March 27 and has pledged to pay its employees throughout that time period.

At Home

At Home will temporarily close all stores across the country through at least March 28. All associates will be paid during this planned closure.

Away

The luggage retailer will be closing all of its retail locations for at least two weeks and will be paying its employees as normal, the company says. Online ordering is still available.

Bed Bath & Beyond

The home goods retailer says that those stores without a health and wellness section will shutter during the Coronavirus outbreak. The company notes that it will pay associates and will also provide them with applicable benefits during this period. Bed Bath and Beyond is just one of the places you can get online orders, too, now that Amazon is delaying shipments of anything that’s not essential.

Belk

All stores are closed through March 30, 2020. The southern department store chain is providing benefits and compensation to workers during its closure.

Bloomingdale’s

According to a statement from the company’s chairman and CEO, Bloomingdale’s announced that it will close both its full-line and outlet stores until the end of March. Store associates will be paid during this time.

Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel will be temporarily closing all Crate and Barrel, CB2, and Hudson Grace stores in the United States and in Canada until the end of March, the company said in a statement. During the closure, the furniture store will be providing pay for both full and part-time associates and is working to provide additional resources to help associates who might be impacted, notes the company.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

The athletic apparel and product store will be closed until April 1, with the exception of curbside pick-up. The brand said that all employees will be compensated and will also be eligible for benefits during the shutdown.

Everlane

While the retail store planned on being closed until March 28 at a minimum, Everlane will be paying employees. The clothing company has also pledged to donate 100 percent of profits from its Human line to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Express

All employees scheduled to work at Express during the brand’s two-week shutdown (now until March 27) will continue to be paid.

J. Crew

In a statement from its CEO, the brand announced that it will be closing all J.Crew, J.Crew Factory, and Madewell stores until March 28. The statement also confirmed that store associates will be paid during this time frame.

Kohl’s

Even though Kohl’s is closing its brick-and-mortar locations until the beginning of April, the retailer has pledged to give its employees two calendar weeks of pay. Online ordering is still available; if you’re planning to online shop, check out some money-saving tips.

L Brands

All of the stores under the L Brands family, including Victoria’s Secret, PINK, and Bath & BodyWorks, have announced that they will close until March 29. In a statement, the brand said that it is “committed to ensuring our frontline associates receive the support they need during this time, including pay.”

Lululemon

In a statement from its CEO, Calvin McDonald, activewear brand Lululemon will close all retail stores until March 27. The statement relayed that store employees will be paid for all hours they were scheduled to work during the closure.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom has temporarily closed its stores, including Nordstrom Racks, in the United States and Canada through March 31. The retail giant is continuing to provide pay and benefits for its store employees during this period. As an added incentive to shop, the stores are offering 25 percent and 20 percent off respectively sitewide.

Orvis

Orvis stores have announced they will close through March 31. However, employees will receive their current level of benefits and pay during the shutdown.

Saks Fifth Avenue

The president of Saks Fifth Avenue announced all retail stores in the United States and Canada will be closed until April 1, during which time the company will pay store employees for their scheduled hours.

Sephora

Sephora is closed through April 3 and will continue to pay employees their base pay for scheduled shifts for the duration of the closure. Online ordering is still available and during this time period, the beauty retailer is offering free shipping with no minimum purchase required.

TJX

TJX, parent company to Marshall’s, TJ Maxx, and Home Goods will be shuttering stores for at least two weeks. The brand says that it plans to pay store, distribution center, and office associates for two weeks during these closures.

Ulta

The beauty store and salon has closed its storefronts until at least March 31. However, online shopping will still remain open and employees will be paid as per their normal work schedule.

Urban Outfitters

All brands that fall under the Urban Outfitters umbrella, including Anthropologie, Free People, and Terrain, will be closed until further notice. During this time, the company said it would continue to pay its store employees.

Warby Parker

The eyeglass retailer, which said it will be closed until March 27, has pledged to pay all of its employees as if they were “still working in the store,” the brand said in a statement. Both the online store and apps are open for business.

Williams-Sonoma

Parent company Williams-Sonoma says that all Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Pottery Barn Kids will shutter until April 1 and that all employees would be paid for their time. All its e-commerce sites remain open 24/7.

