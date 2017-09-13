courtesy-FAREWhether you carve or paint, it’s practically an obligation to decorate any pumpkin you get your hands on. But for some, those decorations are about more than creating a seasonal work of art. If you see any pumpkins painted teal this Halloween, take note. They have a very important meaning.

Halloween can be an exhausting time for families with children who have food allergies, especially to these seven common foods responsible for almost all food allergies. It’s seemingly impossible to know what kind of candy and food will be placed into your child’s bag, which may pose as an immense threat to their health and wellbeing. In fact, according to the Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE), one in 13 American children has a food allergy, about two in every classroom.

courtesy-FAREFortunately, FARE’s Teal Pumpkin Project ensures a happy and safe Halloween for children with and without allergies. Porches decorated with teal pumpkins during trick-or-treating indicate that non-food treats are being offered at that particular household. Some examples include stickers, bubbles, or glow sticks. If you want to participate, you can also give out any of these non-candy Halloween treat options.

The now-worldwide movement was launched as a national campaign in 2014, but it was initially inspired by a local allergy awareness activity that took place in East Tennessee. The color teal has been associated with food allergy awareness for nearly 20 years, hence the teal colored pumpkin. (Want to personalize your teal pumpkin? Here are 27 free pumpkin carving stencils to try out).

courtesy-FAREAccording to the FARE website, almost 18,000 households in the US participated in the project last year. People who wish to participate this year can add their homes to the project’s participation map and see if their neighbors are participating as well.