The 5 Most Dangerous Countries to Drive In

It can be scary getting behind the wheel in a foreign country. Different languages and driving practices are just a few of the differences. It’s also frightening just how dangerous it is to drive in certain countries. Although, this U.S. state has the most treacherous commute.

According to the most recent status report on road safety from the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.33 million road traffic deaths occur every year—and it’s the first leading cause of death among children and young adults. The countries that are the most dangerous to drive are those with the highest rates of road traffic deaths for every 100,000 people. The country with the highest rate of road traffic deaths is Libya, then Saint Lucia, Burundi, Zimbabwe, and the Dominican Republic, according to the WHO report. There are some “dangerous” countries, however, that are safer than you think.

The safest or lowest rates were in San Marino and the Maldives, per the report. Low-income countries make up 1 percent of the world’s vehicles, but 13 percent of all deaths. Every 24 seconds, someone dies on the road. In Libya, speeding is the number one cause of accidents, the Jordan Times reports. It doesn’t help that the number of cars in the country quadrupled, many of the vehicles lack basic safety necessities like seatbelts, and the roads are in major need of repair, per the Times. These driving conditions should make the country a contender for one of the most dangerous places in the world.