5 Things You Should Know Before Shopping at Aldi

As the cook in our family, I love the Aldi shopping experience. This budget-friendly grocery chain offers can’t-beat low prices that don’t put a strain on my budget.

Psst! Don’t have an Aldi nearby just yet? The company plans to expand their number of stores to 2,500 by the end of 2022. (That’ll make it the third-largest grocery chain in the United States!)

Here are a few perks Aldi offers that might really surprise you! If you’re skeptical, here’s the truth behind 10 popular Aldi rumors.

1. Prices are cheap, I mean really cheap.

Imagine walking into a store where everything is on sale. That’s what it feels like when you step inside Aldi. How do they get their prices so low? Almost 90% of their in-store products are exclusive brands. If you spot a box labeled SimplyNature, Fit & Active or Specially Selected, you know you’re purchasing a product you can’t get anywhere else. Since these exclusive brands aren’t spending money on advertising, Aldi can pass on the savings to you and your family. Try these other tricks to spend less at the grocery store while you’re there.

2. There’s no shortage of award-winning products.

Think low prices mean low quality? Think again! Aldi’s products have raked in a host of awards over the years. In 2017, an $8 rosé wine offered in Aldi’s liquor department was named one of the best in the world. The wine beat out hundreds of competitors and was voted best rose under £8 (about $10) in the International Wine Challenge’s Great Value Awards.

Not into wine? Products from Aldi’s baby essentials brand, Little Journey, have been awarded the Parent Tested Parent Approved seal of approval for four consecutive years. This means you can trust introducing your tikes to a package of Little Journey Yogurt Bites or fruit-flavored puffs. These 6 products also just won Product of the Year awards.

3. They have wholesome options.

Aldi doesn’t skimp on the things that matter most. With budget-friendly organic, non-GMO and gluten-free options, it seems like you can have it all. Looking to ditch artificial ingredients from your diet? The SimplyNature product line offers a more natural approach to packaged food by promising its products will never include nefarious ingredients like artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils and more. (Buh-bye, caprocaprylobhenin, whatever you are!)

4. Not satisfied? Return it.

The company stands behind their products so confidently that they offer a guarantee. If you’re not 100% satisfied with the product, any Aldi store will refund your money and replace the product. Skeptical? A few folks on Reddit have already tested this claim with much success. User wholegrainaddict says, “I took in the label and receipt and told them I didn’t like the item. They refunded my money, and then subtracted the same amount from my bill.”

5. Aldi supports good causes.

In addition to their shopper perks, Aldi supports health and wellness programs for children in the community. Schools and organizations can be granted funding and gift cards from their local Aldi store to boost their own programs. Have a children’s cause that needs support? Take the initiative and apply for the Aldi Smart Kids program, here.

Whether you are new to the Aldi crew or already a complete fanatic, there is always something new happening at this grocery store chain. Now that you’ve made plans to go to Aldi for your next grocery shop, these are the 12 items you should always buy from Aldi.