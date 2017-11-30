Woke Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comWhat started out as a way to label people as culturally and politically aware has now become evidence of how culturally and politically aware people like to think they are. If you feel the urge to call yourself and others woke, it's less believable that you actually are.

Lit Tatiana Ayazo /RD.com"Lit" implies that something is cool, especially when it pertains to parties. It's also a synonym for drunk, high, wasted—anything to describe having a great time. However, it looks like the fire has gone out of this word. This new definition for lit hasn't been added to the dictionary, but these surprising words have.

Turnt Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comShort for turned up, "turnt" means you are either super excited or drunk. Similar to its cousin lit, turnt has been so overused that it is now turned all the way down.

Fire Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comDon't take this word literally. If something is "fire," it means that it's hot, poppin', crazy, or awesome. This word is not to be confused with actual fire, which can legitimately kill you. Let's stop the confusion in 2018 and put this "fire" out. Want to live a longer and happier life? Start implementing these 44 words into your vocabulary.

Content continues below ad

Snowflake Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comThis word is used to describe someone who is perceived as hypersensitive because their feelings are as fragile as a snowflake. Liberals are most often referred to as snowflakes because there's a misconception that they can't handle when someone disagrees with their views. Here's a suggestion though: Instead of reverting to calling people names, how about having civilized conversations where people listen and try to understand one another's views? Check out the list of insults that have been reinvented as compliments.

GOAT Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comAn acronym for the "Greatest of All Time," this is used when referring to the greats, mostly in sports. However, the term has transcended fields and can describe anyone thriving in their industry, such as Jeff Bezos, Rihanna, Maxine Walters, etc. While this is quite the compliment, there are more appealing labels to give such people than a smelly animal. Here are some of the best compliments we've ever received.

Extra Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comWhen someone is over the top, or "doing the most" as people also love to say, they're being extra. Yes, people don't always have to try so hard, but describing them as "extra" is also a little extra. This word definitely won't improve your vocabulary, but these ones definitely will.

Salty Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comWhen you're annoyed, bitter, or upset, you're "salty." One can stay salty for a moment or for a very long time. Ex: "Melissa won't stop using the word salty to describe her feelings, and now she has me feeling salty."

Content continues below ad

Fake news Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comMade popular by President Donald Trump, you would think "fake" news is supposed to describe completely inaccurate and fabricated news, but it is now most commonly used to describe any news that goes against one's views. Worried that you fell for some fake news? Facebook now has a new feature that helps you spot it.

Sus Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comThis is an abbreviation for "suspect" or "suspicious." Most people like to use it when describing a person or situation that is shady or sketchy. But, has technology made us so lazy that we can't even say full words anymore? This belongs on the list of words and phrases that smart people never, ever use.

Facts Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comThis word is used to add emphasis to the validity of a statement, regardless of whether it's actually true or not. But until "facts" is used to describe actual facts—again—it needs to be removed from our vocabulary #facts. Speaking of, here are 51 facts that are actually false.

Yaaas Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comYes + excitement = Yaaas! There are a lot less annoying ways to be excited about something, especially without changing the pitch of your voice, dragging out vowels, and snapping your fingers. This is definitely a funny word, but not as funny as the words scientists have dubbed the funniest in the English language.

Content continues below ad

Snatched Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comThis term took over for "on fleek" and is often used to describe your eyebrows, your clothes, your hair—anything that looks on point. This word just sounds too aggressive to refer to anything good. Do you know that these 10 words are almost extinct?

Respek Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comAretha Franklin taught us how to properly spell this word decades ago. Although this new spelling is used to add even more emphasis, there is no reason to disrespect our intelligence by using it. Here are some words even smart people mispronounce.

Keep it 100 Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comIf you "keep it 100," you're being real and authentic to yourself, your values, and your wants. And you can still be all those things without using this phrase.

Bye Felicia Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comFelicia has been gone for years. In fact, she's been gone since Ice Cube dismissed her in the 1995 movie Friday. While some people do deserve to be shut down and pushed out of your life, they all can't be Felicia.

Content continues below ad

Savage Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comThis word is used when describing someone who doesn't care and does things regardless of the consequences. A situation, a comeback, or a person can all be savage. Though it's mostly used as a term of endearment, it's overuse has contributed to its annoyance.

Canceled Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comWhen something is over, dead, rejected, it's canceled. But people really love to use this word whenever referring to others, which needs to stop. You can't cancel a person.

Fam Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comIf you really love your "fam," you'll add the -ily. But don't use -ily (I love you) by itself, that should have been left back in 2014.

Done Tatiana Ayazo /RD.comThis word is so done, just like all the other words on this list. And if you really want to say young, make sure you never say these ten words.

Content continues below ad